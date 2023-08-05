Highlights Illan Meslier's departure from Leeds United this summer is expected, and both the club and the player mutually agree that a change of scene is necessary.

While no formal bids have been received yet, there is reported interest from clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the French goalkeeper.

Sevilla, with former Leeds director Victor Orta now in charge of recruitment, could be a potential destination for Meslier if domino-effect transfers involving Inter Milan and Bayern Munich occur.

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier could find himself as a key component in a multi-domino-effect transfer dealing this summer, involving Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, and Sevilla.

Phil Hay of The Athletic believes the Whites will sell the stopper this summer, which is a move best for both parties, but there has been no formal bid for Meslier as of yet, in spite of plenty of reported interest.

Hay wrote: "Leeds are clear that they expect Meslier, their first-choice goalkeeper for all but seven games of the past three seasons, to leave in this transfer window. They are not pressing him to leave or actively fishing for offers — to date, no concrete bid has been tabled — but they will take the money if an agreeable fee is presented to them.

"They are planning for the Championship with the assumption that somebody intends to take him. There is a mutual feeling that a departure might be for the best. Meslier cuts a figure who could benefit from new pastures. Leeds cut a club who need more surety in the role he occupies.

"The sign of Meslier plateauing, if not going backwards, fostered the idea that a change of scene was necessary.

"It might have come to that this summer whether Leeds were relegated or not. Like many other things at Elland Road, Meslier is an example of how plans laid down on paper have not worked out in practice."

Football Insider have more recently reported that the Leeds 'keeper wants to leave the club this summer despite playing a part in all of Leeds' most recent pre-season friendlies.

London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are two teams that are believed to hold an interest in the goalkeeper, but no move for the French U-21 international has yet materialised, with little other interest to report on since then, too.

Could Meslier leave Leeds for Sevilla?

One club who could step up with some interest in the Frenchman, is that of La Liga giants Sevilla.

The current Sevilla number-one is Yassine Bounou, but the Moroccan World Cup star is of interest to Bayern Munich, according to Fabrizio Romano.

They had been linked with David de Gea and David Raya, but Bounou appears to be the club's first-choice target to replace Yann Sommer as the back-up to Manuel Neuer.

Rudy Galetti is reporting that Inter Milan have made Sommer their primary target to replace Andre Onana, and that Bayern are "pushing" for the Sevilla stopper to be his replacement.

Should that particular sequence of dominos fall, Sevilla will be in search of a replacement for Bounou, and may look no further than Leeds' Meslier.

Nothing has been reported yet, but the former Leeds director Victor Orta is now the Sporting Director at Sevilla, and in charge of recruitment for the Europa League winners.

With Meslier reported to be pushing for a move, and Orta previously having a history of scouting and signing the player, he could look to reunite the pair in Spain, which would satisfy Meslier's desire to leave and would also give him a move back to the elite level.

Leeds have sourced a potential replacement already, with Karl Darlow coming in from Newcastle United to potentially usurp Meslier from his starting berth.

They could be set to make a sizeable profit on the 23-year-old who cost them a fee of around £5 million from FC Lorient in the summer of 2020 following an initial loan spell with Leeds.