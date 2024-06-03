Bayern Munich have joined Newcastle United and Liverpool in the race to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, as reported by Football Insider.

The Clarets could be expected to lose a few key figures over the next couple of months, as they are once again back in the Championship after relegation from the Premier League.

Before even losing any players, the Lancashire side have already seen manager Vincent Kompany depart, as he left Burnley to join German heavyweights Bayern Munich.

It might not come as much of a surprise to see the German side looking at Burnley, given Kompany’s connections with the club over the last two years.

Newcastle United have already been credited with an interest in the goalkeeper, along with teams like Chelsea and Liverpool.

It now seems Bayern Munich are casting their eyes over the former Manchester City man, as Kompany eyes a reunion.

Bayern Munich join the race for James Trafford

It seems that Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford is a wanted man this summer as the team prepares for life back in the Championship.

Trafford only joined the Clarets last summer, and despite a turbulent campaign in the top flight, he has caught the eye of teams from England and abroad.

According to Football Insider, Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich are rivalling Newcastle and Liverpool to sign the shotstopper this summer.

James Trafford's 2023/24 Premier League stats for Burnley Matches played 28 Goals conceded 62 Goals conceded per game 2.2 Goals conceded from inside the box 50 Goals conceded from outside the box 12 Saves made 106 Penalty saves 0/5 Average rating 6.99 Stats as per Sofascore.com

The report states that the Belgian will look to make the signing of Trafford a priority as he looks to build his new side for the season ahead.

Trafford is still under contract until the summer of 2027, and despite being relegated, Burnley are not looking to lose the player on the cheap.

It has been reported that the Clarets would be looking for around £20 million for the former Manchester City goalkeeper.

Newcastle United and Liverpool are interested in James Trafford

As well as Bayern Munich now being interested in James Trafford, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the player.

It was reported by journalist Alan Nixon in the middle of last month that the Magpies, as well as Wolves and Scottish champions Celtic, are all interested in the goalkeeper.

Newcastle are interested in Trafford, as they eye a backup option for Nick Pope, who has had injury problems this season.

But since this report, it has now been claimed that Chelsea and Liverpool are also keen on the Burnley goalkeeper.

Chelsea are said to be ahead in the race, as they are prepared to make a £20 million offer, while Liverpool see Trafford as a good replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

Joining Bayern Munich would be a big move for James Trafford

There are no doubts about it; if James Trafford were to join Bayern Munich this summer, that would be a sensational move for the young goalkeeper so early in his career.

The under-21 goalkeeper had a very up-and-down season in the Premier League, starting as the club’s number one before losing his place and seeing the rest of the season on the bench.

His future has been thrown into doubt given the club’s relegation, but not many would have thought Munich would be interested in the player.

However, Vincent Kompany will be keen to have one or two players he has either worked with before or knows, as he looks to put Bayern Munich back on top again.

Manuel Neuer is getting to the latter end of his career, and the German side might be keen to find a replacement; therefore, Trafford may be seen as that in years to come.