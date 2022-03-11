Bayern Munich interest in Middlesbrough transfer raid revealed

Bayern Munich have had conversations over a move for Djed Spence this summer.

The Middlesbrough full back is currently on loan with Nottingham Forest for this season.

But his performances have attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern are very interesting in making a move for Spence at the end of the season.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano claimed that the German champions are in the market for a new right-back this summer and that Spence is one of several names that Bayern are looking at.

“Djed Spence, the right-back from Middlesbrough is a very interesting player who is doing very well in England right now. I’m told Bayern Munich are really interested in Spence,” said Romano, via Teesside Live.

“They are looking for a right-back in the summer and Spence is one of the many names that they have on their list. It’s not agreed, so at the minute there is nothing official between the two clubs. But, they are in contact for this player. They are in contact, they are starting discussions.

“There are also English clubs interested in Spence, for example, Tottenham have had him on their list for many months, but at the moment nothing is progressing yet.

“But remember his name, Spence, because Bayern are very interested in him.”

The likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for the Boro player.

Spence has featured 27 times for Forest this season as Steve Cooper leads the side in a play-off bid.

Spence has been a standout player in the side, which has garnered such attention, with the side earning high profile wins against Arsenal and Leicester City in their FA Cup run.

But it will be Middlesbrough who negotiate with any prospective buyer at the end of the season.

For now, Spence will be preparing for Forest’s next game, which comes against Reading on March 12.

The Verdict

Making the move from the Championship to Bayern Munich would be an extraordinary path to take.

But Spence has attracted this attention for a reason, he has performed very well this season.

It would be a huge test of his ability to take that step up to a Champions League calibre club.

However, it would be very difficult to turn down the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in European football.