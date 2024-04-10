Highlights Bayer Leverkusen interested in Summerville, planning for upcoming market per Bild outlet.

Bayer Leverkusen are the latest club to emerge with an interest in Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville.

According to German outlet Bild, the Bundesliga leaders are already beginning their plans for the upcoming market.

This has led to them setting their sights on English football, with the Dutchman seen as a potential target.

Summerville has enjoyed a standout campaign as one of the top performers in the entire Championship.

The 22-year-old has contributed 17 goals and eight assists from 38 appearances in the league so far this season as the Whites challenge for Premier League promotion. (all stats from Fbref).

Crysencio Summerville's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.41 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.34 Shots 3.35 Assists 0.23 Expected assists (xAG) 0.31 npxG + xAG 0.66 Shot-creating actions 6.17

Crysencio Summerville transfer latest

Leeds’ promotion push suffered a setback on Tuesday evening as Daniel Farke’s side drew 0-0 at home to Sunderland.

While this moved them up to second in the table, it also opened the door for Ipswich Town to leapfrog them in the standings when they face Watford on Wednesday night.

Failure to gain promotion could hurt their chances of retaining Summerville beyond this season.

Leverkusen are a club on the rise, and could be a tempting opportunity for the winger if a concrete offer is made.

Xabi Alonso confirmed last month that he will be remaining at the club as manager amid speculation over his own future.

The Spaniard is set to guide the German side to a first-ever Bundesliga title, with the team sitting 16 points clear of Bayern Munich in second with just six games to go.

With Alonso set to stay, the former midfielder is now planning for the next campaign, where his side will also be competing in the Champions League.

Summerville is a part of those plans, but it remains to be seen whether they can convince the Leeds star to make the switch to German football.

Leverkusen faces Summerville competition

Leverkusen are not the only club with an interest in Summerville, with the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United and AC Milan also credited as potential next destinations.

It has been reported that the Whites have set a £45 million asking price for the forward amid speculation over a summer switch.

Summerville’s contract runs until 2026, but talks are planned at the end of the season to tie him down to a longer deal.

Promotion to the Premier League will be key to any contract extension, with the Yorkshire outfit now only having four games left to seal a top two spot in the Championship.

Leverkusen are an exciting project for Summerville

Summerville has been excellent this season, and should be playing top flight football somewhere, if not at Leeds.

A move to Leverkusen could be quite exciting given the progress they have made under Alonso this season.

A £45 million deal would be difficult for the German outfit, which puts them at a disadvantage in the race for his signature at the moment.

But if the opportunity arises for Summerville, then it will be very difficult to turn down the chance to play for a club on the rise like Leverkusen.