Leeds United are still to appoint a new manager, but that hasn’t stopped clubs circling for their best players.

Leeds’ relegation to the Championship means there are a number of their players looking to move on and one seems to be defender Robin Koch.

Koch has attracted a lot of interest in the past few weeks, with Bundesliga side Bayer 04 Leverkusen now entering the race for the 26-year-old, according to Sky Sports German reporter Florian Plettenburg.

Who is Robin Koch?

The defender is from Germany and started his football career back in his homeland at Kaiserslautern Youth.

From 2003 to 2009, Koch bounced around a few of the academies in German football before working his way up the youth set-up at Eintracht Trier.

He made 25 appearances for the club before he left to re-join Kaiserslautern, making 28 appearances.

It was in 2017 that Koch got his real breakthrough into football, as he joined Bundesliga side Freiburg.

He stayed at the club for three years, appearing nearly 100 times and scoring five goals. Then in 2020, the defender signed for Leeds where he has played for the club on 77 occasions.

Which teams are interested in Robin Koch?

The 26-year-old is a player who has gained a lot of admirers since Leeds’ relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

Newcastle United were the first side to be registered with an interest in the German, while Florian Plettenburg has also reported that Manchester United have held ‘loose talks’ with the player.

It then emerged from 90min, that Tottenham Hotspur also have an interest in the 26-year-old and have held talks with the defender.

Tobi Altschaffi recently confirmed that West Ham United and Eintracht Frankfurt are also keen on the Leeds defender, with the Irons seeing him as a possible replacement for Rice.

Koch is contracted to Leeds until next summer, so if the club want to get a fee for the defender, then this would be the best time to do so.

In the newest update, Plettenburg has revealed that another Bundesliga side have joined the race and that is Bayer Leverkusen.

They have identified him as a possible replacement for defender Jonathan Tah, while also stating the defender can leave Leeds on a free transfer. While Leverkusen have joined the race, Plettenburg added that a Premier League team is said to be leading the race for Koch at this present time.