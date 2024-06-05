Bayer Leverkusen are aiming to secure a move for Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville for a cut-price figure.

According to German outlet Sportbild, via Sport Witness, the German champions are eyeing a move for the Dutchman this summer.

The Yorkshire outfit’s failure to gain promotion to the Premier League has led to speculation over the future of the winger.

Summerville was recognised as the EFL’s Player of the Year for last season, contributing 19 goals and nine assists in the league for Daniel Farke’s side.

But a 1-0 loss to Southampton in the play-off final has consigned Leeds to another year in the second division of English football.

Crysencio Summerville's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.39 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.32 Shots 3.16 Assists 0.23 Expected assists (xAG) 0.30 npxG + xAG 0.62 Shot-creating actions 6.10

Crysencio Summerville transfer latest as Bayer Leverkusen muscle in

Bayer Leverkusen are among a number of clubs eyeing a move for Summerville this transfer window.

It is understood that the Bundesliga title holders are aiming to secure a deal worth €20 million (£17 million) for the tricky forward.

Xabi Alonso is looking to build a side capable of retaining their top flight title, as well as compete in the UEFA Champions League next season.

The club is looking to take advantage of Leeds’ promotion failure by capturing a move for one of their most coveted talents.

Summerville arrived at Elland Road in 2020 from Feyenoord following their promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa, but only broke into the team on a regular basis in the 2022/23 campaign.

The 22-year-old cemented himself as a key part of Farke's starting 11 last season, as they fought for promotion back to the first division.

But it is now believed by people at Bayer Leverkusen that he is an attainable transfer target this summer due to Leeds being stuck in the Championship for another year.

A fee of £17 million has even been touted, with Leeds in a position where they need to raise funds in order to help balance their books - although many will expect Summerville to perhaps depart for around double that price.

Bayer Leverkusen face competition to sign Summerville from Leeds United

A number of Premier League clubs have also been linked with a move for Summerville during the off-season.

Aston Villa have been mentioned as a possible next destination, with Unai Emery keen to strengthen his squad following the club’s qualification for the Champions League.

Liverpool and Chelsea also reportedly have an interest in the forward this summer, with the Reds having also qualified for Europe’s premier continental cup competition.

It remains to be seen what Summerville’s preference will be, with the player under contract at Leeds until 2026.

Leeds will want to maximise Crysencio Summerville fee if he goes

Failure to beat Southampton in the play-off final could easily prove to be Summerville’s last appearance for the club.

The forward is ready to compete at a top flight level again, and there are a number of clubs circling.

The opportunity to move to any of these teams is an exciting one for someone like Summerville, and he will surely be tempted to push for a move.

Leeds also need to raise funds this summer to help their financial situation, so should look to induce a bidding war for Summerville in order to maximise his potential value, as an exit seems the likeliest outcome at the moment.