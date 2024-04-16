Highlights Summerville's impressive performances at Leeds are attracting interest from top clubs like Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville has been linked with a number of clubs this season thanks to his impressive performances at Elland Road, and a German giant has joined the race for his signature.

The Sun have reported that German champions Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing the 22-year-old as Xabi Alonso looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

The Dutch under-21 international has also reportedly attracted interest from Premier League sides such as Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham this season.

It's fair to say that Summerville is a man in demand, and Leeds will need to win promotion this season if they're to have any chance of keeping the forward.

Daniel Farke's side are currently third in the Championship table, one point behind Leicester City, who have a game in hand over Leeds, and two points behind Ipswich Town.

Leeds United fan pundit on Bayer Leverkusen's reported interest in Crysencio Summerville

FLW's Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith believes that Crysencio Summerville will be playing in the top-flight next season, whether that's with Leeds United or elsewhere.

"For me, I’ve said it since the start of the season, since he scored that equaliser against Cardiff, Summerville will be a top-flight player, no matter what next season, whether we go up or whether he leaves," Kris told Football League World.

“The only way we sell him in the Premier League is to a club that has huge money to throw at him, and it’s a no-brainer for him to leave us.

“Bayer Leverkusen are a bit of a worry in that regard as they look like the perfect project for someone like Summerville as he’s a young winger in a good attacking team, and Xabi Alonso is staying on next season.

“Positively for Leeds, I think that Summerville has shown his loyalty to the club, in a way that he didn’t have to given what happened to a lot of the others in the summer - jumping ship."

Kris thinks that Leeds are powerless to prevent the Dutchman from leaving this summer if the club fail to win promotion to the Premier League, with his performances this season warranting a move to a top club.

“I don’t see him kicking up a fuss either way, but if we don’t get promoted, the club will know they don’t have any power to keep him, and he’ll want to pursue other ambitions.

“But if we do go up, we have Premier League football to offer him and I think that’s what he really wants.

“Having said that, Bayer Leverkusen is a really tantalising opportunity if it comes up, and you wouldn’t really blame him swapping a bottom-half Premier League team for the champions of Germany.”

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 season at Leeds United

Crysencio Summerville has been outstanding for Leeds United this season, so much so that he was named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season at the EFL awards on Sunday night.

The Dutchman has played 43 games in all competitions for Leeds this season, and has scored 18 goals and registered 9 assists.

The 2023/24 campaign has been a real coming of age season for the 22-year-old, and perhaps Leeds' relegation to the Championship has been a blessing in disguise for the attacker.

According to Fotmob, Summerville has some of the best stats in the division for players in his position, and he's in the top 5% of players for a range of stats.

Goals (17), shots (122), shots on target (47), assists (8), successful passes (1,154), chances created (108), successful crosses (59), successful dribbles (92), touches (2,316), tackles won (36), duels won (231) and blocked (46), are some of the best stats in the league, and it's easy to see why so many clubs want him.

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 40 Goals 17 Assists 8 Shots 122 Shots on target 47 Assists 8 Successful passes 1,154 Chances created 108 Successful crosses 59 Successful dribbles 92 Touches 2,316 Tackles won 36 Duels won 231 Blocked 46 Accurate as of 16th April 2024

It's been a season to remember for the Championship Player of the Season, and all that's missing now is winning promotion with Leeds United.

His side are by no means out of the fight yet, and you feel there'll be plenty of twists and turns in the three games they have remaining.