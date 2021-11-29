Baxter, Lawrence & Willock named on FLW Fans’ Championship Player of the Month shortlist

The hectic festive period is nearly upon us but November certainly hasn’t been short of drama either.

The battles at both ends of the table continue to intensify and there have been some sensational individual performers over the past month.

Six of the best have been named on the shortlist for the FLW Fans’ Championship Player for the Month award for November and we’ve outlined why they deserve to win it before you cast your vote.

All stats courtesy of Whoscored.

The Goalkeepers

Nominee: Nathan Baxter

Nathan Baxter has had to bide his time for his chance in the Championship but he’s certainly grabbed it with both hands over the past month.

Hull have won all four of their games since the Chelsea loanee came into the side, while Baxter conceded just once and kept three clean sheets in November.

The Defenders

Nominee: Danny Batth

The injury to Harry Souttar is a massive blow for Stoke City but the performances of Danny Batth in November helped minimise the impact.

The experienced defender made 26 clearances last month as he helped the Potters keep three clean sheets.

The Midfielders

Nominee: Tom Lawrence, Chris Willock

Despite having a second points deduction confirmed, Derby County continued their impressive form on the pitch in November, including excellent results against the Championship’s top two, Fulham and Bournemouth.

Key to that were the performances of captain Tom Lawrence, who grabbed two goals and two assists for the Rams.

QPR have kept their play-off push on course by taking 11 points from a possible 15 in November, with Chris Willock’s influence in midfield clear for all to see.

The pacy and agile attacker produced the goods in big moments time after time, adding two goals and an assist.

The Midfielders

Nominees: Ben Brereton Diaz, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Three wins in five games in November has helped Blackburn Rovers climb to fourth in the Championship and Ben Brereton Diaz continues to be the star of the show at Ewood Park.

The Chilean international scored four times in the past month, taking his tally to 16 in 2021/22, and made six key passes.

There is just no keeping Aleksandar Mitrovic off this shortlist and the Serbian finds himself amongst the nominees again after continuing his remarkable start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Mitrovic scored three times, moving to 21 in 19 Championship appearances, and added two assists as well.

To cast your vote and pick your winner, click here.