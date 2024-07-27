Highlights Preston North End making moves early in the transfer window to improve on last season's finish.

Potential saga for Patrick Bauer as he looks for a new club with a year remaining on his contract.

Alfie Gilchrist could be heading to Deepdale on loan, but competition from other clubs may delay the deal.

Preston North End are already up and running when it comes to their summer transfer business.

Ryan Lowe's side claimed a tenth place finish in the Championship last season, ending the campaign ten points adrift of the play-off places.

They will, therefore, be looking to improve on that this time around, and have started to get deals done that will help them to do just that.

A number of signings, heading both in and out of the club, have already been completed since the end of last season.

However, with the window not set to close until the 30th August, there are some deals that may take longer for the Lilywhites to complete, for various reasons.

So, with that in mind, we've taken a look at two potential Preston North End summer transfer sagas that could last all the way until the end of the summer transfer window, right here.

Patrick Bauer

Patrick Bauer had initially been an important player for the club when he first joined from Charlton Athletic back in the summer of 2019.

However, he has since dropped down the pecking order in recent years, although a clause in his contract means he still has a year remaining on his current contract at Deepdale.

In tough circumstances though, Preston will no doubt want to cash in on him, while they still have the chance to do so.

Indeed, Lowe himself admitted several months ago, that the German would be free to find himself a new club this summer.

But with Bauer having played very little football recently, it remains to be seen if he will attract the interest that opens the door for him to move elsewhere.

That, of course, may also be impacted by whatever specific valuation it is that Preston themselves have placed on the centre-back.

It could therefore, take some time for the 31-year-old to find his potential next move. In the meantime, he has been featuring for North End in pre-season, and it could be interesting to see if that has any effect on a potential move this summer.

Alfie Gilchrist

One defender who could perhaps be heading in the opposite direction to complete a move to Deepdale this summer, is Alfie Gilchrist.

Having come through the youth ranks at Chelsea, the 20-year-old made a number of senior appearances for the club for the first time in his career last season.

However, it now looks as though he could be set for a loan move elsewhere during the 2024/25 campaign, in order to further his development.

According to reports, Preston are one of the clubs who are keen on the versatile defender, although they are not alone with their desire to do a deal for him.

Two other Championship sides - Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United - have also been credited with an interest in the Chelsea prospect.

There could, therefore, be something of a drawn-out battle for his services in what remains of the market.

It should also be noted that with Chelsea waiting for more of their senior players to return after international duty this summer, they may want to keep Gilchrist around for squad depth for the time being.

As a result, a decision on his future may not be taken until later in the window, meaning Preston could have to wait to find out if this is a signing they are able to make for the coming campaign.