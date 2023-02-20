“Battle” – Sunderland’s Dan Ballard offers early Rotherham United assessment

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard has predicted that Tuesday evening’s game against Rotherham United will be “slightly more long-ball and more of a battle”.

A stoppage-time Nahki Wells penalty ensured the Black Cats’ game against Bristol City ended 1-1 on Saturday – in what was a high-tempo match with chances at both ends.

The result means Sunderland remain fifth in the Championship and will be hoping to cement their top six status further when they travel to the New York Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Rotherham are fighting a battle at the other end of the table, with back-to-back defeats leaving them just two points above the relegation zone.

But the Millers’ 4-0 wins against Reading, in August, and Blackburn Rovers, last month, are a warning that when things click for them they can be devastatingly effective.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Ballard recognised the type of threat that Tuesday’s hosts would pose his side but suggested they would not change the way they play.

He said: “I think it might be slightly more long-ball and more of a battle.

“It’s how we’re going to go there and perform the way we do. We want to pass the ball, cut teams open.

“We’ve got some really good technical players and want to play exciting football.”

The busy Championship schedule means Sunderland are back on the road on Saturday when they head to the Coventry City Building Society Arena to take on Coventry City.

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

The Verdict

Ballard is right to expect a different sort of challenge on Tuesday night.

Rotherham are a direct and physical side that can cause problems when things click for them.

Mowbray will know not to underestimate them but that doesn’t mean Sunderland should alter their approach.

As Ballard says, the Black Cats have got the players to slice Rotherham open.