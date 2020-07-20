Battle lines drawn as Leeds, Augustin fiasco seems destined for court

Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League and Whites fans are naturally excited about that, with the men from Elland Road ending their long stay away from the top flight over the weekend.

However, among all of the jubilation, it looks as though the club is heading for the courtroom over Jean-Kevin Augustin – at least that is what German publication Bild is reporting.

Neither Leeds nor Red Bull Leipzig want the forward ahead of next season, with the latter alleging that the Whites must now pay up and fulfil the obligation to buy on promotion clause that was written into the striker’s loan deal at Elland Road.

Do you know the colour of these 40 EFL clubs’ home shirts?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE COLOUR OF BRENTFORD'S HOME SHIRT? Black White Red Red & White stripes

The report reveals, though, that Leeds are going to argue that that clause expired on July 1st – before they were promoted – and so no fee needs to be paid.

The Verdict

Battle lines are getting drawn here and now Leeds and Leipzig both know what they are going to argue, with the report suggesting that a legal hearing is going to have to take place.

It’s a real mess of a deal with the striker flopping at Leeds, and it remains to be seen what is going to happen next.