Cardiff City

‘Battering incoming’ – These Cardiff fans react to confirmed team news for Swansea clash

Cardiff City face a huge game as they return to action after the international break on Sunday afternoon, as they face local rivals Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Bluebirds go into the game with manager Mick McCarthy under a great deal of pressure having lost seven and won just one of their last eight games in all competitions.

That run has left Cardiff 20th in the Championship table, three points clear of the relegation zone at this moment in time.

Swansea meanwhile, are only above their local rivals on goal difference, but have lost just once in their last six league games, albeit only winning once in that time as well.

Perhaps with that in mind, McCarthy has named a Cardiff side that shows just one change from the one that lost to Reading in the final game before the break, as Sean Morrison returns to captain the side in place of Sam Bowen.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Cardiff fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Bluebirds supporters had to say.


