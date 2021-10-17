‘Battering incoming’ – These Cardiff fans react to confirmed team news for Swansea clash

Cardiff City face a huge game as they return to action after the international break on Sunday afternoon, as they face local rivals Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Bluebirds go into the game with manager Mick McCarthy under a great deal of pressure having lost seven and won just one of their last eight games in all competitions.

That run has left Cardiff 20th in the Championship table, three points clear of the relegation zone at this moment in time.

Swansea meanwhile, are only above their local rivals on goal difference, but have lost just once in their last six league games, albeit only winning once in that time as well.

Perhaps with that in mind, McCarthy has named a Cardiff side that shows just one change from the one that lost to Reading in the final game before the break, as Sean Morrison returns to captain the side in place of Sam Bowen.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Cardiff fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Bluebirds supporters had to say.

5 centre backs again. Is he trying to get sacked???? — Peter Bradbury (@PEBradbury) October 17, 2021

5 centre backs again🙄🙄🙄battering incoming — Matt (@matt_roberts05) October 17, 2021

Five centrebacks and Bacuna still gets in, despite playing poorly all season! McCarthy is a joke! — Mike Jenkins (@mjenkins1927) October 17, 2021

😂 now send the real team in — Steffan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@colwillszn) October 17, 2021

No no no no no he’s not done it again has he? — 🆖 (@CCFCFTW123) October 17, 2021

Mick playing for a 0-0 to keep his job. — Alex Kerr (@Alex_Kerr9) October 17, 2021

It's like.mick is asking to be sacked going back to a 5 and still continuing to play the fraud bacuna — Frederick (@honkey_donkey78) October 17, 2021

Exactly the line up you want to see… if you're a Swansea fan. — Ian Slatter (@ian_slatter) October 17, 2021

Surprised it wasn’t 6 at the back TBH! 🙄😔 — Simon Whittaker (@bluesaint72) October 17, 2021

Shocking lineup but Come on 💙💙💙 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@tom_zeraschi) October 17, 2021