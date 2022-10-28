Bastien starts: The predicted Burnley XI to face Reading on Saturday

A win against Norwich City mid-week saw Burnley move to the top of the table and as they face Reading tomorrow, they will be hoping to extend their stay in the number one spot.

The Clarets have now gone 15 games unbeaten which is a remarkable achievement and if they can extend this going into the break for the World Cup, that would put them in a very strong position.

Reading are having a better season than many expected though with as they sit eighth in the league meaning this will be a tough game.

With that in mind, here we take a look at how Vincent Kompany’s side may line-up for the clash.

Arijanet Muric keeps his spot in goal and will be going into this game looking for a sixth clean sheet of the season.

Supporting him in the defence we have Ian Maatsen, Jordan Beyer, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Vitinho. Saturday was the Clarets’ first clean sheet in three games so they will no doubt be keen to show their strength.

Josh Brownhill is joined by Samuel Bastien who comes in for Jack Cork who is suspended after picking up too many yellow cards. Josh Cullen remains out injured hence why it is Bastien in to replace him.

Anass Zaraoury, Nathan Tella and Johann Gudmundsson sit in behind striker Jay Rodriguez as they look to add to their side’s attacking efforts.

Rodriguez scored the only goal during the weekend and is currently his side’s top goalscorer so he will no doubt be keen to add to his tally.