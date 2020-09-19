‘Bask in the glory’, ‘Immense’ – Many Coventry City fans underline key performer in QPR win

Coventry City recorded a first win of the Championship season last night, with Mark Robins’ side beating Queens Park Rangers 3-2 at St Andrew’s.

At the centre of Coventry’s first win back in the Championship was Callum O’Hare, with the forward on the scoresheet and picking up Sky’s Man of the Match award.

Lyndon Sykes had put QPR in the lead, but Matt Godden and O’Hare turned the game on its head either side of half-time. The latter’s goal was well crafted and showed off O’Hare’s skill and finishing ability.

Yohan Barbet equalised for the R’s, but Kyle McFadzean secured the points for Coventry late on as the Sky Blues piled on the pressure.

O’Hare took to Twitter on the back of the win, revelling in Coventry’s success, which led to a host of fans praising the forward.

Massive win tonight! Much better second half & buzzing to have grabbed a goal! 🔥 #pusb — Callum O'Hare (@CalOhare) September 18, 2020

There was plenty of Coventry fans praising the influence of their Man of the Match, which leads to us diving into that reaction here…

Great goal, great team effort, great belief, great management. Your appear confident and it’s the simple one game at a time scenerio but keep injury free personally and as a team and we have a chance of not just staying up but competing. Rest, Relax and get the beatbox out Sunday — Darren Timon (@DarrenTimon) September 18, 2020

Brilliant performance tonight. Top man Callum. — Sky Blue Mark (@WestendCov) September 18, 2020

Cheeky little flick & goal, great work. Well done 👍🏻 — 💙 Claire Brolly 💙 (@claireadoon) September 19, 2020

I love that you marry great skill with a wonderful work ethic and tenacity. Those attributes will always make you a fan favourite and I truly believe you can drive Coventry to the top. MOTM for me, great win for the team. #PUSB — ChicagoPhil (@MrRadebe3) September 19, 2020

You are going to be the best free transfer this season you are class Callum pusb 💙💙 — james wilkins (@jameswi28924372) September 18, 2020

Immense performance. Well deserved MOTM, first of many I'm sure! #PUSB — Tomos Price 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇩🇪 🇪🇺 (@Tomprice98ccfc) September 18, 2020

Brilliant Callum. Bask in the glory of tonight and then take Barnsley!! — John Canning Yates (@johncyates) September 18, 2020

What a goal Cal reminded me of Micheal Owen against Argentina in the World Cup — Marcel Bloodworth (@MarcelBloodwor1) September 18, 2020

Great work Callum. Your hold up play is brilliant, prob doesn’t get enough recognition. Keep it up! 👏🏼 #PUSB — Ben Webbo (@BenWebbo23) September 18, 2020

Well deserved MOTM. that second touch with the heel 😍 to score. Great goal !!! — lee walford (@walford_lee) September 19, 2020