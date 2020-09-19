Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Bask in the glory', 'Immense' – Many Coventry City fans underline key performer in QPR win

9 mins ago

Coventry City recorded a first win of the Championship season last night, with Mark Robins’ side beating Queens Park Rangers 3-2 at St Andrew’s.  

At the centre of Coventry’s first win back in the Championship was Callum O’Hare, with the forward on the scoresheet and picking up Sky’s Man of the Match award.

Lyndon Sykes had put QPR in the lead, but Matt Godden and O’Hare turned the game on its head either side of half-time. The latter’s goal was well crafted and showed off O’Hare’s skill and finishing ability.

Yohan Barbet equalised for the R’s, but Kyle McFadzean secured the points for Coventry late on as the Sky Blues piled on the pressure.

O’Hare took to Twitter on the back of the win, revelling in Coventry’s success, which led to a host of fans praising the forward.

There was plenty of Coventry fans praising the influence of their Man of the Match, which leads to us diving into that reaction here…


