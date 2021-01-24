‘Basically playing with 10 men’ – Many Preston fans react as line-up v Reading is announced

Preston North End’s home form hasn’t been up to scratch this season, but they have the chance to move closer to the play offs in an intriguing contest against Reading this afternoon at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites are finding life easier on the road in the 2020/21 campaign, gaining 22 out of their 35 points on the road – only Norwich can better that record.

They were desperately unlucky to walk away from their last home outing against Nottingham Forest with no points – they rattled the woodwork twice and it was only a questionable penalty that won Forest the game.

Alex Neil’s men put things right though in midweek on a torrid night in the Midlands, defeating Birmingham City 1-0 thanks to a wonderful counter-attack goal finished by Scott Sinclair.

It’s one thing beating a struggling outfit, but their opponents today in the Royals are a different proposition as they sit 5th in the Championship –although North End did take them apart at the Madejski Stadium back in October.

The team news for North End is that there is no real news – Neil has not changed his team whatsoever from the victory over the Blues on Wednesday.

Let’s look at some of the reactions from North End fans to today’s line-up.

Potts again? Come on now — Kyle Fleming (@kylefleminggg) January 24, 2021

Should of been barky in for Potts, but solid team — Joe 🃏 (@joe__37) January 24, 2021

Potts again… basically playing with 10 men — Gareth Livesey (@GarethLivesey95) January 24, 2021

Not keen on unchanged this season but decent side. Would've had Barky for Potts if fully fit — Dave Wilding (@Wildinho23) January 24, 2021

What does he see in Potts 🤦‍♂️ — Can Doguer (@CDoguer) January 24, 2021

Not sure unchanged is the best way to go but let's see. No Earl on the bench, replaced with O'Reilly. https://t.co/PQ4gZqF3r8 — Jimmy (@baysidepne) January 24, 2021

Why can't people see what Potts brings. Mainly away from home like but he is competent enough. Clear he does exactly what the manager wants him to do. Streets ahead of Harrop and Bayliss at this point. Find him very industrious, runs & runs like Browne. Good on the break. — Sam Wilkins (@wickedwilk) January 24, 2021

I'd have taken Potts out but oh well — Connor (@Conpne03) January 24, 2021

Potts masterclass right here right now doubters quiet — tomcowey_ (@cowey26) January 24, 2021