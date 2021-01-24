Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Preston North End

‘Basically playing with 10 men’ – Many Preston fans react as line-up v Reading is announced

Published

2 hours ago

on

Preston North End’s home form hasn’t been up to scratch this season, but they have the chance to move closer to the play offs in an intriguing contest against Reading this afternoon at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites are finding life easier on the road in the 2020/21 campaign, gaining 22 out of their 35 points on the road – only Norwich can better that record.

They were desperately unlucky to walk away from their last home outing against Nottingham Forest with no points – they rattled the woodwork twice and it was only a questionable penalty that won Forest the game.

Alex Neil’s men put things right though in midweek on a torrid night in the Midlands, defeating Birmingham City 1-0 thanks to a wonderful counter-attack goal finished by Scott Sinclair.

It’s one thing beating a struggling outfit, but their opponents today in the Royals are a different proposition as they sit 5th in the Championship –although North End did take them apart at the Madejski Stadium back in October.

Quiz: The top 16 Preston North End record player departures – Which club did they join though?

1 of 16

Who did Jordan Hugill join for £9 million?

The team news for North End is that there is no real news – Neil has not changed his team whatsoever from the victory over the Blues on Wednesday.

Let’s look at some of the reactions from North End fans to today’s line-up.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Basically playing with 10 men’ – Many Preston fans react as line-up v Reading is announced

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: