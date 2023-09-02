Highlights Swansea City have signed Bashir Humphreys on loan from Chelsea, ending uncertainty surrounding the young defender's future.

Stoke City had previously shown interest in signing Humphreys but he ultimately chose to join Swansea.

Humphreys is a highly rated prospect from Chelsea's academy and could become a regular first-team player at Stamford Bridge with further development at Swansea.

Swansea City have signed centre-back Bashir Humphreys on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

The future of the young defender has been up in the air throughout the summer, with multiple Championship sides linked with a move to sign the Chelsea starlet.

According to TEAMtalk, Stoke City had set their sights on signing the youngster before the transfer deadline.

They reported that Stoke were hopeful of winning the race for the England under-20 international, and that he'd be signing a new deal with Chelsea before making any move.

Humphreys then agreed to join Swansea on a loan deal despite previous talks with the Potters over a move, as per Evening Standard reporter Nizaar Kinsella.

Swansea City were reportedly in advanced talks to sign the 20-year-old during August, but a move failed to materialise, but they reignited their interest and concluded a deal yesterday.

Who is Bashir Humphreys?

The 20-year-old defender spent the second half of last season out on loan with German outfit SC Paderborn.

He featured 12 times for the team in the 2. Bundesliga, helping them to a sixth place finish in the table.

Humphreys was given the chance to impress Mauricio Pochettino during pre-season, competing in all five of the Blues’ warm-up friendlies.

However, he has been kept out of the first-team squad during the start of the Premier League campaign, in part due to Chelsea's wealth of central defensive options.

The youngster featured in a 2-1 win over Wimbledon in the second round of the EFL Cup, which proved to be his final game for the club for the time being. Humphreys played the full 90 minutes as Pochettino’s team turned around a 1-0 deficit to progress to the third round of the competition.

What has Humphreys said about the Swansea move?

Speaking via Swansea City's official website, Humphreys outlined his delight at sealing the switch from Chelsea, he said: "I am delighted to finally be here, it has been on the cards for a while and I am glad it is finally done,” said Humphreys.

"This is a great club with a great history, I remember growing up watching them play in the Premier League, and seeing how great the fans are and how they follow the team everywhere.

"You see some of the players who have played here, so it is just the whole package really."

Speaking about those players, two Chelsea-related players have also moved to Swansea on loan in recent seasons, including Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi. Humphreys revealed he spoke to the pair, who both enjoyed great success in South Wales.

He said: "What those guys did at Swansea shows it is a good pathway and it is almost an inspiration to me.

"I know both of them personally, and I have spoken to them and they only had good things to say about this club.

"That was a big tick in the box for me, it was the check I needed.

"They talked about the club and the city. They loved being here, and they said the people here were so friendly and always looking out for you, which is important."

Is Humphreys a good signing for Swansea?

The 20-year-old is a highly rated prospect from Chelsea’s famed Cobham academy, and if the last two loans Swansea acquired from the academy are anything to go by, then he could be a fantastic signing.

He has a lot of potential and could become a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge if he can continue his development with Swansea.

The quality is there, and Chelsea and Swansea will be hoping Michael Duff can bring the best out of him and make that show in his system.