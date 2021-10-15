Basham starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Stoke City this weekend

Sheffield United take on Stoke City tomorrow afternoon at Bramall Lane.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side suffered back-to-back defeats heading into October’s international break, yet can take confidence from the way they hit the ground running in the same situation last month. They put a torrid start behind them with a crushing win against Peterborough United.

This time around, though, it’ll be tougher against a Stoke side that are fourth and playing well under Michael O’Neill.

However, as our graphic above shows, Sheffield United will carry plenty of threat. Jokanovic has quality all over the pitch and will have a strong bench to fall back on.

Robin Olsen will continue with the gloves, behind a back four of Enda Stevens, Ben Davies, John Egan and Chris Basham – the latter selected due to George Baldock’s injury.

A midfield pivot of John Fleck and Oliver Norwood has been Jokanovic’s favoured combination.

Sander Berge is absent still, meaning the attacking unit Sheffield United will go with is fairly easy to predict.

Ben Osborn will provide width on the left, with Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White making up the trio sitting just behind captain, Billy Sharp.

