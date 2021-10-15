Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield United

Basham starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Stoke City this weekend

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield United take on Stoke City tomorrow afternoon at Bramall Lane. 

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side suffered back-to-back defeats heading into October’s international break, yet can take confidence from the way they hit the ground running in the same situation last month. They put a torrid start behind them with a crushing win against Peterborough United.

This time around, though, it’ll be tougher against a Stoke side that are fourth and playing well under Michael O’Neill.

However, as our graphic above shows, Sheffield United will carry plenty of threat. Jokanovic has quality all over the pitch and will have a strong bench to fall back on.

Robin Olsen will continue with the gloves, behind a back four of Enda Stevens, Ben Davies, John Egan and Chris Basham – the latter selected due to George Baldock’s injury.

A midfield pivot of John Fleck and Oliver Norwood has been Jokanovic’s favoured combination.

Sander Berge is absent still, meaning the attacking unit Sheffield United will go with is fairly easy to predict.

Ben Osborn will provide width on the left, with Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White making up the trio sitting just behind captain, Billy Sharp.

Have Sheffield United had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23

Higher than Nottingham Forest?


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Basham starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Stoke City this weekend

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: