Basham misses out: The Sheffield United XI that Heckingbottom should field v Watford on Saturday

Sheffield United will be aim to get their push for automatic promotion from the Championship back on track on Saturday when they host Watford at Bramall Lane.

The Blades go into that game on the back of defeats to Middlesbrough and Millwall, which has seen their advantage in the table over third-place ‘Boro cut to just four points.

As a result, the pressure will be on Paul Heckingbottom’s side to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

That, however, may not be easy against a Watford side that are currently only outside the play-offs on goal difference and have lost just one of their last eight league games.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the Sheffield United starting lineup Heckingbottom should name to give his side the best possible chance of claiming three points against Watford, right here.

So far this season, 3-5-2 has been the system of choice for Sheffield United, so that ought to be the formation they continue with here.

In goal, Wes Foderingham remains the club’s first choice and has done very little to suggest that needs to change throughout the course of the campaign.

Having been an unused substitute last time out, Anel Ahmedhodzic could now be fit enough to start, which could an important extra presence at the back for the Blades.

That ought to see Chris Basham drop out of the side, with Ahmedhodzic partnering captain John Egan and Jack Robinson – who is enjoying a run in the XI – as part of the back three.

Given the attacking they pose from wide, and the importance that could hold for the Blades, Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe ought to again start in the wing-back positions.

Having scored in the defeat at Millwall last weekend, Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle should keep his place in the centre of the park alongside the experienced Ollie Norwood.

The quality of Sander Berge is something the Blades should then again be looking to, for a spark from midfield.

Leading the line ought to be Sheffield United’s two top scorers this season, Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye, who everyone at the club will be keen to see get back to form in front of goal as soon as they can.