Basham misses out, 3-5-2: The Sheffield United XI that Heckingbottom should field v Luton

Sheffield United will be aiming to back up their recent victory over Reading by securing a positive result in their meeting with Luton Town tomorrow.

The Blades secured all three points on their travels earlier this week thanks to a strike from Iliman Ndiaye in the second-half of this particular fixture.

As a result of this triumph, the Blades extended their advantage over their nearest challengers Middlesbrough to seven points in the Championship.

Set to face a Luton outfit who are currently vying for a place in the play-offs, United will need to be at their best in order to claim their 21st league win of the season.

Having witnessed his side’s performance against Reading, it will be interesting to see whether Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom will opt to make any significant alterations to the club’s starting eleven this weekend.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Sheffield United could line up against the Hatters…

Given that Heckingbottom has deployed the 3-5-2 formation on numerous occasions this season, he is expected to stick with this system on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham will retain his place in the side after claiming his 15th clean-sheet of the term against Reading.

Whereas Jack Robinson and John Egan are both set to feature in the heart of defence, Chris Basham is likely to make way for Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Ahmedhodzic has missed the last two league games due to suspension but is now available for selection again.

The Bosnian has averaged a better WhoScored match rating (7.10) in the Championship compared to Basham (6.75) and has also offered more of an attacking threat than his team-mate as he has been directly involved in six goals at this level.

Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle are set to feature in the wing-back positions for the Blades.

Meanwhile, Tommy Doyle could be drafted in as a replacement for James McAtee in the heart of midfield.

Sander Berge and Oliver Norwood will also feature in central-midfield for the Blades.

Oli McBurnie will be selected to start in a two-striker formation alongside Ndiaye.

Ndiaye will unquestionably be confident in his ability to cause issues for Luton’s defenders as he managed to provide an impressive total of 18 direct goal contributions in the 35 league games that he has participated in this season.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club