‘Based on what I’ve seen so far’ – Exclusive: David Norris delivers verdict on West Brom man as Portsmouth eye transfer

Many League One clubs are undergoing somewhat of a rebuild this summer – Portsmouth included.

Danny Cowley arrived in late March to try and secure them a play-off place after results faltered under long-serving Kenny Jackett, and for a short period it looked like the south coast club would easily secure a top six spot by the end of the season.

But they lost out on the final day of the season and it means another campaign in League One – and several first-teamers have departed on the back of that failure.

Jack Whatmough, Tom Naylor and many others have said goodbye to Fratton Park and so has Craig MacGillivray, who unlike the others was not offered a new deal.

It means that Portsmouth need a new goalkeeper for next season and talented West Bromwich Albion teen Josh Griffiths has been linked with a move.

The 19-year-old played 44 times for Cheltenham Town in League Two last season during their promotion campaign keeping 21 clean sheets and conceding just 37 goals and his performances have quite rightly attracted the attention of bigger clubs.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Pompey midfielder David Norris believes that Griffiths would be a good signing for the club and that they’d be a good stepping stone towards his development.

“He won’t be starting there (West Brom), I think they’ll look to get him out on loan again and he’s only young – good stature on him, tall, has a physical presence, which is always good,” Norris said of Griffiths.

“If you can start getting some experience at 18, 19, 20, 21 as a ‘keeper it will stand you in good stead, because it is hard to gain trust from a lot of managers at pretty much any level from a young ‘keeper, as they do tend to like the ‘keepers a little bit older and a little bit more mature.

“But if he can get out and get some game time and some experience then brilliant, and based on what he’s done so far it could be a good signing.”