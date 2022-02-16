Bartosz Bialkowski reacts as Millwall share Tyler Burey post

Millwall earned a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night to give themselves a big boost in terms of the play-off race in the second tier.

The Lions have a fair few sides to overtake to get into the top six by the end of the season but there is still a lot of points on offer and matches to be played, and things are so congested a few more wins on the bounce could well see them where they want to be.

Certainly, beating a QPR side that is well in that play-off mix at the moment will only boost their chances further, and Tyler Burey was among those to win plenty of praise on the night for his performance.

Indeed, after the game Millwall shared an appreciative post for the youngster and senior goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has lent his voice to the praise singing:

The Verdict

Burey is a really exciting talent and it was only a matter of time before he started making waves at Millwall given his ability.

He had a great night last night with him getting on the scoresheet to help seal a 2-0 victory and will be eager to add to the goals tally between now and the end of the season as Millwall eye a late surge into top six contention.

