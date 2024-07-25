Highlights Blackburn, Derby, and Hull require goalkeepers before the window closes, with Rodak potentially out of reach due to wage demands.

With the transfer window now well underway, clubs across the Championship have already got plenty of business done.

However, with little more than a month to go until the window closes, there is still plenty of work for the majority of teams to do, if they are to be competitive this season.

For several sides, one position that looks as though it will be something of a priority before the window closes on the 30th August, is a goalkeeper.

A number of clubs find themselves short on options between the posts, although it seems they could be left disappointed in their attempts to secure the services of one of their apparent targets.

According to recent reports from journalist Alan Nixon, three Championship sides - Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Hull City - are all interested in signing Marek Rodak this summer.

Rodak is currently a free agent after leaving Fulham earlier this summer, following the expiration of his contract.

The goalkeeper made over 100 appearances in all competitions during his time at Craven Cottage, and twice helped the club win promotion from the Championship.

As a result, he could have been a useful addition for those second-tier sides, with all three currently short on options between the posts.

However, it is thought that the Slovakian's wage demands were making a deal difficult to complete for any of the trio.

Now, that could become even more difficult for those sides, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq are working on a deal to sign Rodak as a free agent.

Indeed, it is claimed in some areas that Rodak has now agreed a move to Steven Gerrard's side, in what would be a blow to the transfer hopes of Blackburn, Derby and Hull.

As a result, it could be argued that those three sides should now be considering a player who left another of their Championship rivals this summer, as they aim to solve their goalkeeping issues.

Bartosz Bialkowski could be useful for Blackburn, Derby or Hull

Even if they do miss out on the signing of Rodak, these second-tier clubs are still going to need to move for another goalkeeping option this summer.

One that could potentially be worth considering for those sides is Bartosz Bialkowski, who is currently without a club after leaving Millwall after his contract expired last month.

Given his status as a free agent, this is a deal that could well be affordable for those interested clubs, without eating too much into their transfer budget.

At 37-years-old, Bialkowski also has plenty of experience at this level, that both makes his a reliable option in the Championship, and gives the club's younger 'keepers someone to learn from.

Admittedly, he is ten years older than Rodak, but others in his position have still gone on for some time beyond that age.

Indeed, Blackburn have been linked with another 37-year-old, Tim Krul, this summer without being able to secure a deal.

That suggests that Bialkowski's age should not be a problem for the Ewood Park club at the very least if they were to make a move for him.

Bartosz Bialkowski senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Ipswich Town 178 233 41 Millwall 169 194 55 Notts County 93 129 26 Southampton 42 48 14 Gornick Zabrze 7 13 0 Barnsley 2 2 0 As of 25th July 2024

Beyond that, with time already starting to run out in the transfer window, options are going to narrow for clubs looking to make signings, and pressure will build to get deals done.

That, too, could help the likes of the Pole become a more appealing prospect for Championship clubs looking to sign a new goalkeeper.

So, with all that in mind, it seems that as Blackburn, Derby and Hull seem set to miss out on one target in the form of Rodak, it may be the case Bialkowski ought to now be another on their agenda.