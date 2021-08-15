Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol Rovers

‘Barton next please’, ‘Will be missed’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to recent news

Published

3 mins ago

on

Many Bristol Rovers fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Clint Hill has left his role as assistant manager due to personal reasons. 

The former Crystal Palace and QPR centre back has been assistant to Joey Barton for pretty much all of the ex-midfielder’s managerial career.

Hill’s first coaching role came at Fleetwood with Barton before they made the move to join the Gas last season after being given the boot by the Highbury Stadium outfit.

Now Hill has understandably chosen to put his family first, and it appears that he may well be taking a break out of the game in order to focus on his personal matters.

Naturally the news of Hill’s departure didn’t take long to reach the Bristol Rovers faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

