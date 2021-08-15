‘Barton next please’, ‘Will be missed’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to recent news

Many Bristol Rovers fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Clint Hill has left his role as assistant manager due to personal reasons.

The former Crystal Palace and QPR centre back has been assistant to Joey Barton for pretty much all of the ex-midfielder’s managerial career.

Hill’s first coaching role came at Fleetwood with Barton before they made the move to join the Gas last season after being given the boot by the Highbury Stadium outfit.

Now Hill has understandably chosen to put his family first, and it appears that he may well be taking a break out of the game in order to focus on his personal matters.

Naturally the news of Hill’s departure didn’t take long to reach the Bristol Rovers faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

22 things all Bristol Rovers fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year were Bristol Rovers founded? 1881 1882 1883 1884

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Surely we have to be the most depressing club in England to support right now, never fail to ruin my weekend every single week. Only positives are the fans getting behind the lads. All the best Clinty. Top bloke — Ben Darrell (@darrell_ben) August 14, 2021

Hope all is well Clint. Can the gaffer go too please ? — charlie (@charlie__BRFC) August 14, 2021

Barton next plz — Holmz (@holmz1980) August 14, 2021

He was JB main man. I'm hoping his reasons are not due to the impending proceedings. Such a shame as I would have liked him to replace JB when he inevitably goes — Darren Haley (@Dazzied) August 14, 2021

Top bloke all the best clinty 💙 — alfie rendall (@RendallAlfie) August 14, 2021

Real shame seemed to have his head screwed on and was very excited in his last interview about the season ahead!what a shambles ☹️ — Tom Butler (@Texy78Butler) August 14, 2021

Shame to see him go. Wishing all the best for him and his family. — Caz Ford (@Ford4Caz) August 14, 2021

Barton next please thank you have good night — Connor (@Connorhook98) August 14, 2021

Family 1st. Hope its not serious — Finch141 (@sfry0804) August 14, 2021

Top man, hope everything turns out alright for him 💙 — 🏴‍☠️ (@brfctom) August 14, 2021

He will be missed — Matts (@mattsattack9) August 14, 2021