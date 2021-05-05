Bart Bialkowski gives brutally honest assessment of Bristol City’s performance at Millwall

Bart Bialkowski insists that Bristol City were the worst team his Millwall have come up against this season, after the Lions’ 4-1 home victory over the Robins last weekend.

Gary Rowett’s side produced a rampant display in their final home game of the season, with Jed Wallace putting them into an early lead on five minutes.

Tommy Conway found an equaliser for City soon after, but goals from Scott Malone, Billy Mitchell and Tom Bradshaw had the hosts 4-1 up before the hour mark.

They were unable to add to their tally and punish a lacklustre City side even further, but it was a comfortable, impressive win nonetheless.

It was City’s third straight defeat under Nigel Pearson, and the Robins have picked up only one win in their last 12 matches, with their season very much fizzling out.

Speaking ahead of Millwall’s away clash with Coventry City this weekend, goalkeeper Bart Bialkowski gave a damning assessment of Bristol City’s performance to News at Den.

He said: “The last game, Bristol were gone, they looked like they wanted to go on holidays already. They didn’t care, I’m sorry. I think they were the worst team we’ve played against this season.

“They’ve got decent players and a decent squad. Sometimes it’s hard. I’m not saying it’s easy for us to play every single game with that mentality.”

City host Brentford at Ashton Gate this weekend, hoping to end the season with a win after Pearson recently put pen to paper on a new three-year deal.

The Verdict

Well, that’s a nice, honest take!

City have been in dreadful form for a while now, and it’s clear that Pearson needs to rebuild his squad this summer.

The club will have to back him after giving him a three-year deal, and need to trust him when it comes to making decisions on some players’ futures this summer.