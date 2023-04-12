Millwall goalkeeper Bart Bialkowski has found himself involved in a Twitter debate with a fan over a message he sent to Hull City shot-stopper Karl Darlow in the aftermath of Monday's defeat to the Tigers.

It was a bruising Easter Weekend for the Lions, whose winless run stretched to four games after a goalless draw with Luton Town and the loss at the MKM Stadium.

Adam Traore's 70th-minute goal was enough to secure all three points for Hull but Millwall were left frustrated as they dominated the game but were unable to make the most of their chances.

What was Bart Bialkowski's message to Karl Darlow after Hull City v Millwall?

Darlow played a starring role between the sticks for the Tigers. The Newcastle United loanee kept a clean sheet and highlighted the benefits of drafting in a Premier League shot-stopper.

Bialkowski took to Twitter to congratulate his fellow keeper after the game...

But his message was not well received by Millwall supporters, who were understandably still hurting from the defeat to Hull.

Bialkowski took some flak but weighed into the debate to defend himself and his teammates...

Does Bart Bialkowski have a future at Millwall?

Bialkowski's reply seems to have satisfied large parts of the Lions fanbase but there are likely still some that feel he's stepped out of line.

The 35-year-old has found himself behind George Long in the pecking order since losing his place 10 games into the 2022/23 campaign.

However, it sees Bialkowski has no plans to leave The Den as he signed a new contract alongside Long in January that is set to keep them both at the south London club "for the foreseeable future".