Stoke City are yet to make any serious moves in the January transfer window as yet, but Mark Robins is sure to want to add to his squad and sell some out-of-favour players in the coming weeks to put his own stamp on his new squad.

The Potters are on their third manager or head-coach of this campaign with Robins, and his experience and nous is sure to command respect throughout the club and squad, as they look to pull away from the Championship relegation places this season.

He is likely to have his own transfer targets from his time at Coventry, but will also have to work with Potters sporting director Jon Walters and the recruitment team on possible incomings that the club have identified over the last few months, with business surely set to ramp up as the deadline draws closer.

With that in mind, FLW have picked out two deals that would make it a dream week for Stoke in this January transfer window.

In: Louie Barry

Louie Barry has been one of the best players in League One this season at Stockport County, so it was no surprise to see him recalled by Aston Villa at the start of this month for his parent club to loan him back out to a Championship side, and Stoke should be at the front of the queue for his signature alongside numerous other teams.

The 21-year-old registered 16 goals and three assists in 24 games in all competitions for the Hatters, and his impressive form in the first half of the season saw him win both the League One Player of the Month award for both August and November, and the EFL Young Player of the Month for August.

Barry's form has seemingly alerted numerous second-tier clubs to his potential availability, after Birmingham World revealed in November that Villa believe that he would be better suited to a loan in the Championship, with second-tier Middlesbrough understood to be monitoring his availability ahead of the new year.

He has since been recalled to Villa Park in recent weeks, and the race for his signature has begun to heat up with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County named in the race for his services, while TEAMtalk have previously claimed that Stoke are interested in making a move alongside the likes of QPR, Sheffield United and Coventry City.

The list of his suitors has only continued to grow with Hull City and Millwall also both reported to be interested in bringing him in on a loan deal, and while Stoke would surely love to sign Barry this month, it would be a dream deal considering the amount of interest in his services, and the potential impact that he could have on Robins' side.

Robins' arrival as Potters boss could well play a big part in attracting players like Barry to the bet365 Stadium, given his track record of improving players as Coventry manager, and Stoke also need additions in wide areas to add more firepower to an attack that is mainly focused on providing for Tom Cannon.

Out: Andre Vidigal

There was understandable fanfare surrounding Andre Vidigal's arrival in the Potteries last July, due to his previous pedigree as a Portuguese youth international and impressive exploits in the Primeira Liga with Maritimo in 2022/23, but his time at Stoke looks to be coming to a natural end very soon.

Vidigal seemed to be worth every penny of the reported £450,000 that the Potters spent on bringing him to the club in his first few outings, as he netted a brace on the opening day of the league campaign to help his side to a 4-1 victory over Rotherham United, before going on to find the net three more times in his next five games in all competitions with match-winning strikes against West Brom and Watford.

He continued to play consistent games well into the season, but boss Alex Neil was soon sacked and replaced by Steven Schumacher before the turn of the year, and he was initially trusted by the former Plymouth head-coach, but soon saw his playing time dwindle as Bae Jun-ho's form improved.

Andre Vidigal's 2023/24 Championship statistics Appearances 29 Goals 6 Shots on target % 31.4% Shot-creating actions per 90 1.98 Successful take-ons per 90 0.86 Progressive carries per 90 2.84 Stats as per FBref

Vidigal will be wondering where it all went wrong for him in ST4, after he impressed upon his arrival, but fell further out of favour as time went on and only managed to make the starting eleven once in the final 15 league games of last season.

Stoke-on-TrentLive reported in September that the 26-year-old was understood to have turned down chances to leave the Potters late in the window, with lucrative offers thought to have been on the table from Turkey and Qatar, but he has been unable to force his way into the squad on a consistent basis this season either, with just 10 league appearances and not one start to his name up to now.

Stoke are likely to look to add attacking reinforcements to their squad this month, such as Barry, which would pave the way for an exit for Vidigal in the next few weeks.

It certainly seems unlikely that he is going to impact the team in a positive sense over the coming months, given his lack of impact off the bench so far this season, so the Potters will surely want to sanction a move away to get his wages off the books and clear up another space for an attacker in their squad.