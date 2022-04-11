Barry Fry reveals Peterborough United transfer decision over 29-year-old

Peterborough might have had to make do without Oliver Norburn this season had Blackpool matched the player’s valuation, with Barry Fry revealing via the Peterborough Telegraph that an agreement had been reached over a deal.

Posh have ended up using the player plenty of times this season, with the midfielder featuring in 36 league games for the club so far this campaign (with 34 starts). He’s managed one assist and has been relatively solid in the centre of the field too, with the side desperately trying to stay in the division.

However, they could have spent the reason without the battling 29-year-old in the centre of the field if things had gone a different way. It’s been revealed that Barry Fry had indeed come to a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ over the transfer of Norburn, so long as Blackpool offered the money they had discussed.

It would have seen the player head over to their promotion rivals, who have gone on to secure themselves another place in the Championship next season. However, the Seasiders never came in with that amount and a deal never came to fruition.

He’s instead played a key role for Peterborough, right up until his ACL injury that could now see him miss nearly a year of competitive action.

Speaking about the deal to the Peterborough Telegraph, Barry Fry said: “We had a gentleman’s agreement with Oliver to let him go in the summer as long as Blackpool matched the fee we had rejected from them in January.

“We turned down two bids then, but they didn’t go as high as £800k. That was how much it would have cost them if all the attached add-ons had been met.

“A knee ligament injury is never nice, but it’s particularly horrible timing for Oliver as he won’t play for anyone for a long time and clubs that did want him will presumably look elsewhere.”

Norburn then won’t be heading elsewhere this summer as he nearly did last year – and once he does return to action and recovers from his injury, he will surely play a part for Posh again, whether they are in the Championship again or back in League One vying for a promotion.

The Verdict

Oliver Norburn has turned out to be quite an important player for Peterborough and has been a first-team regular up until his ankle injury.

The midfielder has managed to continue playing on in the Championship, helping Posh to try and battle their way away from relegation. Whilst they are still in the drop zone right now, it doesn’t mean that his impact in the centre of the field hasn’t been useful or important to the second tier side.

If this deal had actually come off, then perhaps Peterborough could have been a lot worse. Or, they could have spent the funds selling him on a really impressive player elsewhere on the field that could have helped them even more. These are all hypotheticals and we’ll never know what it could have been like had he been sold.

What we do know is that Norburn stayed at Peterborough, got plenty of action anyway and has now suffered what is a very unfortunate injury. When he returns, he will most certainly play a part for the team again.