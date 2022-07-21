Barry Fry provides an update on Sammie Szmodics’ future at Peterborough amid Blackburn Rovers interest

Following Peterborough United’s relegation to League One last season, the Posh are now in a position of trying to retain their best players whilst adding to their squad in the hope of returning to the Championship on the first time of asking next season.

Football League World brought you an exclusive report that Sammie Szmodics was someone attracting interest from elsewhere this summer with Blackburn Rovers considering a move for the player.

Peterborough’s director of football Barry Fry has confirmed this interest as he told the Peterborough Telegraph: “Blackburn have made three bids for Sammie and we have rejected them all. Whether or not they come back with another offer is anyone’s guess.”

Szmodics is a player with quality and it’s no surprise that there is the Championship interest there from him.

However, given he scored 15 league goals for Posh last time out in League One, you can imagine they are keen on keeping their player too.

With the 26-year-old under contract at the club until 2024, they are under no pressure to sell this summer and based on Fry’s comments it doesn’t seem as though they will roll over easily as he said: “The gaffer doesn’t want to lose a player with such a good League One scoring record. We don’t want to lose any senior player for that matter.

“Blackburn have bid way in excess of what we paid for Sammie and if the offers keeping creeping up and the player knows he can earn £20k per week we could have a problem down the line. We are not at that stage yet. Sammie as aware of the offers, but he is committed to us. I can’t wait for the transfer window to shut as it’s very unsettling.”

The Verdict:

You can understand why Peterborough are so keen to keep hold of Szmodics this summer given the impact he could have for the side in League One next season. Furthermore, being under no pressure to sell gives them an element of power in this one.

It’s unsure how much Blackburn have bid so far but given Posh bought the attacking player for nearly a million pounds in 2020 and Fry said the offers were way above that, it suggests they are working quite hard to try and land the player.

However, given they have already put forward three bids, Rovers could soon choose to search elsewhere for a player to strengthen their attacking efforts.

It seems as though the player is happy at Peterborough currently but should another bid come in, it’s not impossible that the right deal could tempt him to take the step back up to the second tier.