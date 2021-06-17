Barry Fry makes Scott Parker admission as Fulham/AFC Bournemouth rumours continue to circulate

Scott Parker’s future at Fulham remains unclear heading into the 2021/22 season, as the Cottagers prepare to be playing their football back in the Championship this term.

They were relegated back into the second tier of English football after just one season in the Premier League, and they’ll be eager to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

But it remains to be seen as to whether Scott Parker will be in charge of that push for promotion, with the Fulham boss being linked with the AFC Bournemouth job this summer.

The Guardian claim that Parker is nearing an exit from Fulham, with Bournemouth targeting a move to make him their new manager.

Speaking in an interview with Football Fancast, Peterborough United’s Director of Football, Barry Fry admitted that Parker could be tempted to depart if he’s already been in discussions with the Cottagers over his future.

“It all depends on the talks about recruitment and the budget for next season.

“If he’s had those talks with the owner and they’re not giving him a budget that he thinks he can compete with to get them up next year, then he won’t want to stay.”

Fulham will be hoping they can get off to the ideal start to life back in the Championship, when they get their 2021/22 season underway in August.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Fulham's first-team squad?

1 of 18 Kenny Tete joined from which club? Ajax PSV Lyon Lille

The Verdict:

It’ll be an interesting few weeks ahead at Craven Cottage.

Parker has impressed me at times during his tenure with Fulham, but with no new contract agreed as of yet, it seems as though he could be heading for the exit door in the near future, which is far from ideal for the Cottagers.

He clearly sees the potential project at AFC Bournemouth as a more tempting prospect, and you have to question why that is from a Fulham perspective.

There must be something that they’re offering more of, whether that be transfer funds or wages that remains to be seen. But Fulham seem to be fighting a losing battle to keeper Parker at the club for much longer, as they head towards the 2021/22 campaign.