Barry Fry has given his verdict on speculation surrounding the future of Vincent Kompany at Burnley.

The Belgian has been linked with a potential move to Chelsea amid the Blues’ extensive managerial search.

While Mauricio Pochettino is considered ahead in the race to become Graham Potter’s replacement, Kompany is still involved in the club’s thought process.

Should Kompany leave Burnley?

Kompany was voted the Championship manager of the year at the EFL awards on Sunday evening, where Fry delivered his assessment of the Burnley manager’s situation.

The 78-year-old believes that Kompany deserves the step up to a bigger club and that now would be the time for him to make that jump.

He praised the former defender for what he has achieved with the Clarets, but claimed that Kompany deserves to work for a bigger club in the Premier League.

“There’s enough jobs available in the Premier League, I think he’ll go to the Premier League and I think he deserves to go,” said Fry, via Talksport.

“What he’s done is miraculous really, at little Burnley.

“You’re limited to what you can do at Burnley, everybody will tell you that.

“Obviously expectations are greater [at clubs like Chelsea and Tottenham], but he’s got a great track record, he’s got a great name in the game for the way he plays, for his tactical knowledge and everything else.

“I think he deserves a better club than Burnley, simple as that.”

Burnley missed their chance to seal the Championship title last weekend with a 2-1 loss at home to QPR, their first defeat at Turf Moor of the campaign.

However, automatic promotion has long been secured and the title is all but a formality given their current points gap to second place Sheffield United.

But speculation persists over Kompany’s future, which will be cause for concern for many Clarets supporters until it is confirmed whether he will commit himself to the Lancashire club for next season.

Is Kompany ready for Chelsea or Tottenham?

Kompany was rightly acknowledged by his peers on Sunday evening by claiming the award for best manager.

The Belgian has taken to English football as a coach as well as he did as a player, and has overseen a dominant Burnley side.

But remaining with Burnley seems like the smartest choice for the time being.

Neither Chelsea or Tottenham look like very secure positions at the moment and making the move now could prove a career-killer, whereas the project he has built at Turf Moor is incredibly exciting and should be seen-through into the top flight.