Barry Fry addresses talk of Peterborough United return for attacker

Peterborough United are in the middle of a battle to avoid the drop in the second tier and could do with an additional striker to help fire them to safety – but Barry Fry has told the Peterborough Telegraph that the attacker they bring in won’t be Dwight Gayle.

Peterborough are back in the second tier after several seasons away but rather than kick on and establish themselves in the league, they’ve had to make do so far with trying to struggle to avoid the drop zone.

Jonson Clarke-Harris hasn’t managed to hit the same heights yet as he did in League One and the team need an additional goal threat to be able to push on up the table.

The 31-year-old has played for Posh in the past and looked superb for them during his time there, managing 13 goals for the side in just 29 games.

It was a superb strike record that ultimately saw him snapped up by Crystal Palace and then move on to his current club Newcastle.

However, with the Toon now in the Premier League, the striker has found gametime harder and harder to come by. This year, he has managed just three appearances for the club in total and has yet to hit the back of the net.

It’s led to the attacker being available for a deal when the winter transfer window opens its doors – and although Barry Fry has admitted he spoke about the player earlier on this year, he doesn’t feel a deal can be done as he told the Peterborough Telegraph that they ‘couldn’t afford to pay him.’

He said: “I did speak to Steve Bruce about Dwight when he was Newcastle manager earlier this season, but at that point they had so many injuries there was no chance he would be allowed to leave. It looks like he will leave now, but it won’t be to return to us.

“There’s no chance of that. It’s a lovely thought, but he’s on upwards of £50k a week and we couldn’t afford to pay him £5k. West Brom are keen on Dwight and I would expect that’s where he will end up if they can agree a deal on his wages.”

If they could add Gayle it would have been a good move – but instead, it looks like they may have to come up against him at some point this season.

The Verdict

Dwight Gayle may be 31-years-old now but he could still do a solid job at Championship level. The attacker would have been a decent addition to Posh’s ranks this year but instead, it looks like they will have to do without him.

A reunion with West Brom wouldn’t be bad for the player and he could certainly provide them with the additional goals they want. However, there are a number of options the Baggies could turn to – so it might mean Gayle lands elsewhere.