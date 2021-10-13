Barry Ferguson drops Rangers and Celtic transfer suggestion regarding Queens Park Rangers man

Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson believes that Celtic and Rangers could be looking at Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes in the January transfer window.

Dykes has been at the Hoops for over a year now since switching from Scottish Premiership side Livingston for £2 million last summer, and despite a long goal drought in the 2020-21 season he’s started the new campaign in top form.

The 26-year-old Australia-born forward has four goals and two assists in his first nine Championship matches of the season for the R’s, and is already on track to beat his 12-goal tally of last season.

Dykes has also been on the scoresheet for Scotland since the beginning of the campaign, netting in their last four World Cup qualifiers against Moldova, Austria, Israel and most recently a late winner against the Faroe Islands.

He’s currently Steve Clarke’s go-to forward and according to Ferguson, who played 45 times for the country and currently manages Alloa Athletic, believes that Scotland’s big guns of the Gers and the Hoops could do worse than try and buy him during the mid-season window – he even suggested that Dykes would be a good addition for Rangers back in June 2020.

“I’m disappointed Rangers or Celtic didn’t go for him (before QPR swooped to sign him) – I’d have liked him to stay up here,” Ferguson told Go Radio, via the Daily Record.

“What did he go for, just over £1m? I’d have liked to see him stay in Scotland.

“Maybe Rangers or Celtic made contact, I don’t know.

“He’s started the season well down there though, so if he keeps his form up, you never know.”

The Verdict

If Dykes continues to perform for both club and country then the vultures will be circling in January.

He’s an old-fashioned powerhouse of a man who can not only hold it up but he has a poachers instinct as well, hence why many will be casting admiring glances.

It’s all well and good doing it in the Championship which he is doing right now, but the international stage gives Dykes a platform to showcase his talents to a wider audience.

The good thing for QPR though is that Dykes is tied down to a long-term deal, so anyone who does want to sign him would have to pay a significant fee to even tempt the club into selling – for now though Dykes just has to keep doing what he does to give the west London side a better chance of getting back to the Premier League.