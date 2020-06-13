Barry Douglas shares impressive Thorp Arch footage as Leeds United resume draws closer

Barry Douglas and his Leeds United teammates have been stepping up their preparations for the resume of the Championship on June 21st.

Leeds have been out of action since the first weekend in March, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side now chomping at the bit to get going again and try to convert a table-topping position into Premier League football.

And, the players have been working hard ahead of a trip to Cardiff City a week tomorrow, with Douglas sharing an insight on his personal Twitter account.

The full-back kills a ball dead at his feet before lashing it into the corner of the net in emphatic fashion.

decent First touch head over the ball then hit and hope 🤪🙏🏼🎯 #MOT #Lufc pic.twitter.com/yd81TSpUR0 — Barry Douglas (@barrydouglas03) June 12, 2020

The 30-year-old Scot has struggled to have an impact in the Championship this season and across all competitions he’s managed only 13 appearances for Bielsa in 2019/20.

However, the experience of Douglas could be vital from here, with the left-back having won promotion with Wolves in the 2017/18 season.

Leeds have a trip to Cardiff to overcome on June 21st, before a week break as they build for a vitally important meeting with Fulham at Elland Road.

As things stand, Fulham hold the biggest threat to Leeds and West Brom in the automatic promotion spots.

The Verdict

Douglas is looking sharp in training and like a lot of his teammates, will be itching to play a part as Leeds go in search of promotion back to the Premier League.

It hasn’t quite happened for the Scot under Marcelo Bielsa, but nine game is a long time and Douglas will be hoping he can play some part in the run-in.

He’s got experience of this situation before and that could be vital as Leeds look to put last season’s failures behind them.

