Barry Douglas sends message to Elliott Bennett as Blackburn Rovers departure is confirmed

Blackburn Rovers have recently announced that Elliott Bennett has left the club to join League One side Shrewsbury Town.

Bennett first signed for the Lancashire-based side back in 2016, and went on to make 192 appearances in total for Rovers, whilst chipping in with a number of strong performances over the years.

The 32-year-old found game time hard to come by in this year’s campaign, after returning to the side for the second half of the season after ankle surgery.

Bennett made just nine appearances in total for Tony Mowbray’s side this season, as they finished 15th in the Championship table this term, in what was a frustrating campaign on the whole.

Former Blackburn Rovers defender Barry Douglas sent a message to Bennett after his departure was confirmed, as labelled him as ‘one of the games good guys’, which will be pleasing to read for the Blackburn supporters, who are likely to agree with that statement.

One of the games good guys @Ebenno88 🙌🏼💙 https://t.co/OTBBnNzKAH — Barry Douglas (@barrydouglas03) June 17, 2021

Douglas spent the 2020/21 season on loan with Blackburn from Leeds United, and made 32 appearances in all competitions for Rovers, as he looked to find regular game time elsewhere, having found minutes hard to find with Marcelo Bielsa’s side in recent seasons.

But he has since been released at the end of his contract with Leeds United, and he’ll be hoping he can find a new club ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 season in the near future.

The Verdict:

It’s great to see all the positive messages coming in for Bennett.

He’s been a fantastic servant for Blackburn over the years, and his experience will be a big miss for Tony Mowbray’s side heading into the new league campaign.

It was probably the right time for him to depart the club though, as he struggled for consistent game time after coming back from injury.

It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for Douglas though, as his future remains unclear at this moment in time, following his release from Leeds United this summer.