Barry Douglas sends message after Blackburn spell with Leeds United future in limbo

As far as individual seasons go, Barry Douglas will probably admit it’s not been one of his better ones in recent years when it comes to productivity.

Gone are the days where the Scotsman was getting 14 assists for Wolves in the 2017/18 season from left-back, or when he performed similarly well a season later for Leeds United.

Last season though was one where Douglas spent a lot of time on the bench and with Leeds in the Premier League this season, he had to find another club to spend the campaign at in order to get regular minutes.

That ended up being at Ewood Park, and he was a starter for most of the season but the Lancashire side could only finish mid-table in the Championship in 15th position – Douglas himself only got two assists which is a far cry from the peak of his powers when at Molineux.

Nevertheless the 31-year-old got minutes under his belt and he’s left a goodbye message to Blackburn fans on his Instagram page in what he describes as a ‘memorable experience’ as he gets set to return to Elland Road – for how long though is anyone’s guess as his contract is about to expire there.

The Verdict

Douglas will probably be disappointed to not get a few more assists to his name this season as it could have really helped him out when it comes to this summer.

Out of contract at Leeds, it’s highly unlikely that Douglas’ deal will be getting renewed so he will be a free agent, and if he showed anything near to the form that he did when at Wolves a few years ago he’d be inundated with offers.

As it stands maybe a Championship team will come in for him but it’s no guarantee – it could be either a tough summer for the Scot or it could be a productive one if many teams are looking for a solid left-back.