Barry Douglas recalls career highlight that Leeds United fans won’t want to hear

Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas has been reflecting on his career so far, with a trajectory not typical for a man breaking through in the Scottish divisions, but a successful one at that.

A very modern take on the left-back role, Barry Douglas has showcased his talents in Europe as well as here in Britain with a move from Dundee United all the way to Poland with Lech Poznan.

The Scottish left-back won the league title with Poznan in the 2014/15 season, where he made 27 appearances that season out of a total of 75. In that time, he netted five goals, demonstrating a very clean strike of the ball with his left-foot.

A move to Turkish side Konyaspor came before he eventually found himself at a Wolves side in the midst of a revolution under Nuno Espirito Santo, signing a number of high profile players from the Portuguese League along with himself.

Wolves cruised to the title that year and Douglas was sold to Leeds United that same summer with Marcelo Bielsa looking to strengthen key areas. Douglas hasn’t managed to showcase his talents from a dead ball yet at Elland Road but the Whites faithful will know what he’s capable of, after their 2017/18 trip to Molineux.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Douglas reflected on the favourites goals of his career to date, singling out two in particular. He stated: “There have been a few, but the best one technically was when I was younger for my school.

“I’d seen a goal on TV where the player flicked the ball over the wall for the other player to do an overhead kick, so I wanted to try it.

“It just so happens this one time we tried it, it came off. That was definitely the best one.

“One of my proudest was actually when I scored against Leeds because my granddad was there, he’s 84 and travelled down to see me play and it just happened he was at the game and it’s a moment I’ll be able to cherish forever.”

With the score at 0-0, Douglas lined up a free-kick a few yards to the right of the goal, around 25 yards out, and unleashed a powerful effort that left Andy Lonergan no chance in the Leeds goal.

The verdict

Leeds fans might not be grateful for the reminder of a truly forgettable night at Molineux where they were outclassed throughout.

Douglas’ performances for Wolves that season were brilliant as he notched a whopping five goals and 14 assists from left-wing-back.

His output for Leeds hasn’t been near the same, but it has to be said that he’s battling through injuries and playing in a completely different system to Nuno’s at Wolves.

He still has something to offer to this Leeds side and it might not be long before the Whites see the best that his left foot has to offer.

