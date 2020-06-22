Barry Douglas offers positive spin on Leeds United defeat

It was a tough afternoon for Leeds United in the Championship yesterday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Cardiff City, missing the chance to move back to the top of the table with eight games remaining.

Leeds were undone by two mistakes from Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper, with Cardiff capitalising and scoring through Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel.

Phillips, who let a pass slip off his foot to allow Hoilett in for Cardiff’s first goal, took to Instagram on the back of the game to offer an assessment:

And, in response to the 24-year-old’s words, Barry Douglas rallied behind him as the Whites look to move on in the coming eight games:

Douglas was absent from the Leeds squad yesterday, with a muscle strain keeping the Scot out of action.

However, Leeds are expecting Douglas to be back in training this week, ahead of a massive clash with Fulham at Elland Road next weekend.

For second placed Leeds, Fulham remain the biggest threat to their top-two hopes, with Scott Parker’s side seven points off the pace in the race for automatic promotion.

The Verdict

Douglas is a senior member of the group at Leeds and he is going to be important in making sure that the Whites can move past this setback.

It needs to be put to bed as quickly as possible; it wasn’t quite good enough in Cardiff and the players will recognise that. There’s a chance to put things right next weekend and it is a massive fixture.

It always felt like the meeting with Fulham would be a big one in terms of who will win promotion, and on the back of this weekend’s results, it is even bigger.

