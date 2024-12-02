Barry Bannan's 35th birthday will go down as a memorable one for the Sheffield Wednesday skipper as he scored in his side's 2-1 win away to Derby County, taking them to 12th in the Championship table.

It was a dramatic afternoon of football at Pride Park with Derby taking an early lead through Ebou Adams before a goal from Bannan with 25 minutes remaining put them on level terms before Jamal Lowe scored in the fourth minute of added time to give the Owls all three points.

The comeback win will last long in the memories of the travelling Sheffield Wednesday supporters who sold out the away end at Pride Park, and Bannan took to social media in the aftermath to praise both his teammates and the supporters who made the journey down from South Yorkshire.

Barry Bannan's message after Sheffield Wednesday's win at Derby County

Bannan, who turned 35 yesterday, certainly had something to celebrate after playing an important role in his side's comeback win, and he couldn't hide his delight as shown by his post on Instagram.

He said: "Thanks for all the bday messages yesterday much appreciated. 35 a goal and a win what more can I ask for? So proud of this TEAM mentality and determination to go to the end in a tough week brilliant. Fans thank you again for your support is second to none enjoy your week."

Wednesday were staring down the barrel of their first defeat since the 10th November at half-time, but they came out fighting in the second half, and the win and his goal ensured that Bannan was a very happy man in the aftermath.

Barry Bannan is still going strong at 35

While most players are starting to slow down at the age of 35, Bannan shows no signs of doing so just yet, and the fact he completed yet another 90 minutes at Pride Park shows just how important he is.

Bannan has started all 18 of the Owls' Championship games this season, and while he's been taken off in a handful of those games, the fact he was able to complete the full 90 minutes in what was his third game of the week shows he's still hugely important to Danny Rohl's side.

Barry Bannan's Sheffield Wednesday Career - As Per Transfermarkt Season Division P G A 2015/16 Championship 41 3 2 2016/17 Championship 46 1 8 2017/18 Championship 31 1 3 2018/19 Championship 45 4 12 2019/20 Championship 46 2 8 2020/21 Championship 49 2 6 2021/22 League One 51 9 12 2022/23 League One 48 7 12 2023/24 Championship 45 1 3 2024/25 Championship 21 3 2

He's now made 423 appearances for Wednesday since joining from Aston Villa in 2015, and he'll certainly be remembered as a modern-day club legend at Hillsborough.

The former Scotland international is out of contract at the end of the season, so it remains to be seen what the future holds for him, but if he continues to play like he did at Pride Park on Sunday, then there's no reason why he can't play on for at least another season or two.