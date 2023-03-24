Barry Bannan has triggered an extension in his contract at Sheffield Wednesday, as confirmed by boss Darren Moore in his press conference today.

This will be welcome news to Owls supporters who would have been hoping to see this come to fruition.

It's a timely update for the Yorkshire club who will be looking to bounce back from their defeat midweek to rivals Barnsley at Oakwell, as they were downed 4-2 to end the Owls' 21-game unbeaten run.

Bannan has been as influential as ever for Darren Moore's side this term, having recorded five goals and seven assists in 31 League One appearances.

The central midfielder has taken to Instagram to react to the news and has responded to the news in six words, as can be seen below:

He looks set to stay at Hillsborough for another year then, a year in which the Owls and Bannan will be hoping is in the Sky Bet Championship.

Wednesday sit in second place in the division, two points adrift of first placed Plymouth Argyle whilst also possessing two games in hand on Steven Schumacher's side.

Moore's side head to Forest Green Rovers on Sunday in front of the Sky Sports cameras, knowing a victory could lift them to the summit of the table.

The verdict

This is fabulous news for Sheffield Wednesday.

Bannan is often the architect of all things positive for the Owls and ensuring he stays on for another year was a crucial bit of business the club needed to do.

The Scotsman has the ability to cut it in the Championship if the club do find themselves promoted, with his guile and technique relatively unrivalled in the third tier right now.

The fans love him, he seems to love playing for the club, it certainly made sense for all parties here.