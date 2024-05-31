Highlights Bannan signs contract extension, vows to continue serving Sheffield Wednesday with dedication and passion.

Fans rejoice as long-time stalwart Barry Bannan commits to stay at Hillsborough for another season.

Despite fewer goal contributions last season, Bannan's expected assists show potential for increased impact in the future.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has delivered a message to Owls supporters after the club announced his contract extension on Friday afternoon.

The midfielder, who has made 402 appearances in all competitions for Wednesday since signing for the South Yorkshire side in 2015, extended his stay at Hillsborough alongside fellow club stalwart Liam Palmer.

Bannan delivers message following contract extension

After signing fresh terms with the Owls, Bannan took to X to express his delight : "Time to write another chapter for this amazing club."

Nine years on from initially signing for Wednesday, the former Aston Villa man is still a key asset for Danny Rohl's men, and made 42 appearances for the Owls, who successfully completed a famous 2023/24 great escape effort.

The 34-year-old former Scotland international also scored one goal and created two assists in the Championship, and these goal contributions were vital to the side's survival effort as he assisted Palmer during a crucial final day victory at Sunderland which secured the club's Championship status.

He also set up Antony Musaba during a 2-0 win over then relegation rivals Millwall back in February, showing that while Bannan produces fewer goal contributions than in the past, he can still provide the goods at vital moments for his team.

Wednesday fans will be delighted by Bannan contract news

The Owls have experienced tough times of late, including a two-year stint in League One following nine consecutive seasons in the Championship, but one positive constant for the club for just shy of a decade has been the unrelenting performances of Bannan.

The Hillsborough faithful will be very pleased by the news that the former Scotland man has renewed his deal with the club, because if the last nine years are anything to go by, he will be a key player during the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Wednesday have entered a new exciting era under young manager Rohl's stewardship, but supporters will be equally satisfied to see some continuity in the form of new deals for both Bannan and Palmer.

Furthermore, according to FotMob, despite creating just two assists last campaign, the Scotsman could boast higher numbers as he had an expected assists (xA) rating of 5.74, which suggests that if his teammates are more clinical next season, his goal contributions will be higher.

Barry Bannan 2023/24 Championship stats as per FotMob Appearances 42 Starts 41 Pass accuracy (%) 81.4 Chances created 61 Assists 2 Expected assists (xA) 5.74 Shots 41 Shots on target 9 Goals 1 Expected goals (xG) 1.78

During the Owls' 2022/23 League One promotion winning season, Bannan scored seven goals and created an impressive 13 assists, proving that when plying his trade for a successful outfit, the 34-year-old still boasts a dangerous creative edge.

Under Rohl's guidance, Wednesday have been on an undeniable upwards trajectory, so an exciting season could be in store for the midfielder and his team alike.

After narrowly avoiding relegation this time around, the Owls will hope that next season they can endure a more positive campaign, and land a more comfortable finish.

Bannan's Wednesday career has included some memorable highs, such as back-to-back Championship play-off spots in 2015/16 and 2016/17, as well as promotion back to the second tier from League One.

Supporters will now hope that following the ace's contract extension, they can create some new memories together.