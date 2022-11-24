Barry Bannan warns Fisayo Dele-Bashiru about potential Sheffield Wednesday exit

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has warned in-demand midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru that “the worst thing you can do sometimes is jump ship because it’s not always better on the other side”.

The 21-year-old has been a central figure for the League One club this term but is out of contract in the summer and yet to agree new terms with the Owls.

Darren Moore has indicated tying him down is something of a priority for Wednesday while reports have suggested they face competition from a host of European clubs, including PSV Eindhoven, ahead of January when the player could sign a pre-contract with foreign teams.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star, Dele-Bashiru’s midfield colleague and captain has offered him some advice on the situation and warned him about leaving a club where he’s an important cog.

He said: “I speak to him now and again but I don’t get too much into all that.

“It’s nothing to do with me.

“I want him to stay, as does the whole changing room, but in football people come and go. It’s part and parcel of football and it’s about how his family see things best for them going forward.

“All I can say is that if it was me I would be signing the contract.

“He’s a big part of this team, he’s still young and learning and he still needs to learn. He’s at a place where he’s loved, the fans love him as well.

“From past experience when you get that, the worst thing you can do sometimes is jump ship because it’s not always better on the other side.”

Dele-Bashiru moved to Hillsborough from Manchester City in 2020 and started to break through last season but has been a regular fixture under Moore this term.

He’s scored five times and provided three assists in 18 games in all competitions – helping Wednesday move to within a point of the League One automatic promotion places.

The Verdict

Though it seems he is keen not to get too involved, Bannan is well-placed to offer Dele-Bashiru advice on his situation.

The experienced midfielder knows what it’s like to be coming through at a young age with plenty of excitement surrounding you after doing the same at Aston Villa.

Wednesday supporters will hope that the 21-year-old listens to his skipper’s advice and signs a contract extension at Hillsborough because he has been excellent for them this term.

A regular run of appearances has allowed him to showcase his talents and there is surely no doubt he has a bright future in the game – though it remains to be seen where that will play out.