Barry Bannan turned down Premier League and Championship offers to stay at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has revealed that he had offers from Championship and Premier League clubs when the Owls were relegated to League One but opted to stay at Hillsborough.

The 32-year-old brought up seven years with the Yorkshire club at the end of August and remains as important as ever – having missed just one league game all season.

Wednesday sit third after 12 matches as they look to go one better than last term and secure promotion back to the Championship in the second season since they dropped out of the second tier.

There was plenty of speculation about Bannan’s future after the Owls were relegated but the Scotsman remained loyal after penning a new contract earlier in 2021.

Speaking to journalist Alan Biggs, the playmaker revealed that he had offers from both Premier League and Championship clubs but turned them down in order to stay in Sheffield.

He explained: “When we got relegated I had a chance to go back to the Championship and a team that had just got promoted to the Premier League, I had a chance to go there.

“Nothing concrete but if I wanted to force it, it could’ve happened. It was there if I really wanted to push it but I was adamant that I didn’t want to leave and my agents were probably looking at me thinking what are you doing?”

Bannan offered more insight into why he had remained loyal to Wednesday despite their recent struggles and the outside interest.

“It’s never once come into my head since I’ve been here, to leave this club,” said the 32-year-old. “I’ve spoken about it with close friends and family and stuff. This sounds a bit bad but I’m in football for the fans.

“Growing up in my family, we were big Celtic fans. The way I followed football, my family followed football, we were big, big fans of Celtic and as I started to play, and got lucky to make a career in football, the fans become a big part.

“Because I was a big fan myself, I take as if that’s who we are playing for. It’s not for ourselves or anybody else, we’re playing for the fans and when the fans are as big or as good as the fans we’ve got at Sheffield Wednesday there is no need to leave.

“I’ve always spoken to my friends and stuff, I don’t see why players at Celtic want to leave to come and play in the Premier League. I see it from one point of view but if it was me and I’m happy with the fanbase and it’s a big club and you’re playing in front of big crowds week in week out, and you’re enjoying it and playing every week, it has to be something unbelievable to break that for me.

“I’ve obviously had chances to leave but I’ve had to take on board is it really worth it? Is it a bigger fanbase? You won’t find many bigger supported clubs in the football league and even some teams in the Premier League haven’t got as good a fanbase as we’ve got.

“When they take to you the way they’ve taken to me as well, my decisions have been quite easy really.

“The only things I’ve had to take on board is how long I’m going to be here for. If they still want me, I’m going to be here. Luckily, seven years down the line they’ve always wanted me to keep going and going. Until that comes to an end, I’ll be here.

“It wasn’t really hard that day, 20 minutes after the disappointment (of losing to Sunderland in the 2021/22 League One play-off semi-final) because I’m happy where I am. I play for the fans and I’m happy playing in front of big crowds week in week out. That’s why I’m in football.

“Yeah, I want to play at the top level and play Premier League and Championship, whether that may be.

“I’ve got a vendetta that I want to finish here and that’s getting this club back to where they belong.”

Quiz: Did Sheffield Wednesday win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Wham Stadium 2-2 D 1-1 D 3-2 W 2-1 W

The Verdict

It’s interesting to get more insight into Bannan’s stance on Wednesday and to hear from him that there was Championship and Premier League interest after the Owls were relegated.

His comments are likely to make him even more popular among the Hillsborough faithful and there’s no denying that he can write his name into club history by helping them secure promotion back to League One.

There is not a huge amount of loyalty in the modern game but loyalty to the fans appears to be something that is important to Bannan.

In his eighth year at Hillsborough, his “vendetta” to get the club back to where they belong shows that he is more determined than ever to help the Owls succeed.