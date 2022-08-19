Barry Bannan starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday suffered a humbling 2-0 defeat at the hands of Peterborough United in midweek, paying the price for Reece James’ first half red card.

The Blackpool loanee’s challenge of Joe Ward was high and a bit rash, however there is a strong argument that the former Sunderland was unfortunate to receive his marching orders.

Wednesday have not performed like league title favourites so far this season, grinding out 1-0 wins over Milton Keynes Dons and Charlton Athletic, sandwiched between a slightly worrying 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth and the loss to Posh.

The more worrying trend has been the types of goals that they have been conceding, with a cross into the box from the right flank being their undoing on all five occasions so far this term.

Darren Moore will be tempted to ring the changes in looking for a reaction to the defeat after resting some of his key players at London Road.

Here, we are predicting three changes from the side that lost on the road last time out to line-up at Bolton Wanderers…

There may be a temptation to throw Mark McGuinness into the team straight away after the former Arsenal youngster arrived from Cardiff City on loan this week.

The hardest Sheffield Wednesday quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 Where did the club finish in the Championship in 2012/13? 17th 18th 19th 20th

Josh Windass has started the season in some of his best form since the club’s relegation from League One, and Wednesday should be able to establish far greater control on the game with Barry Bannan reintroduced to the midfield.

Callum Paterson has led the line admirably in the last couple of games, but he is likely to step aside with Lee Gregory currently the Owls’ most reliable source of goals.