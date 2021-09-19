Barry Bannan speaks out on key moment from Sheffield Wednesday’s draw with Shrewsbury

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has apologised for his penalty miss in his side’s 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, admitting he may have cost his side a win.

Things had started well for the Owls against Shrewsbury at Hillsborough, with summer signing Saido Berahino heading in his first goal for the club to put Wednesday 1-0 up inside the opening ten minutes.

Wednesday were then handed a big chance to double their advantage when Josh Vela brought down Olamide Shodipo inside the Shrewsbury area, only for Bannan to fire wide from the resulting spot kick.

Shrewsbury would then go on to equalise when Ryan Bowman pounced on a Bailey Peacock-Farrell error with less than ten minutes of the first half remaining, which was enough to force both sides to settle for a point.

Now, it seems as though Bannan is willing to carry responsibility for the Owls two dropped points on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter after the game, the midfielder wrote: “Can only apologise today if I score the pen we go on and win probably. So apologies”.

Can only apologise today if I score the pen we go on and win probably. So apologies 🦉🦉🦉 — Barry Bannan (@bazzabannan25) September 18, 2021

Having lost their previous two games coming into the clash with Shrewsbury, Wednesday are now winless in their last three league games, leaving them twelfth in the League One table.

The Verdict

Fair play to Bannan for doing this, but it would still seem harsh to put Wednesday’s failure to win all down to his penalty miss.

Admittedly, that penalty is a huge opportunity, and it is likely that had Bannan scored to make it 2-0, the Owls would have gone on to win that game.

However, Wednesday had plenty of other chances to claim victory, a number of which Bannan had a hand in creating, so you feel he did what he could to make up for his miss from the spot.

Indeed, with Shrewsbury struggling so far this season, some might also argue that Wednesday ought not to be relying on penalties to win a game such as this one.