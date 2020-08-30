Barry Bannan speaks out after significant change to Sheffield Wednesday role

Barry Bannan has expressed his honour at being named the new captain of Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

It’s the Scottish midfielder’s sixth season at the club, and he’s somewhat of a legend amongst the players and supporters in Sheffield after all he’s done during his stay at Hillsborough.

Bannan will now be taking over the captain’s armband in the new season ahead of Tom Lees and he’ll be hoping he can dig the Owls out of any potential relegation battle after the club were hit with a 12-point deduction.

The midfielder has stated that he’s delighted to have been named captain, and that he hopes he can guide the club to success in the near future.

Speaking to the club’s Youtube channel, Bannan said: “It’s a massive honour.

“I’ve been here for five years, this is my sixth season now. I’ve got a good connection with the club so obviously I am delighted I’ve been given the chance to captain them and hopefully lead them to success over the next few seasons.”

The Verdict

A brilliant player and one that the Championship is lucky to have on a whole, Bannan can dictate games on his own and he seems to have found himself at home in Sheffield.

There’s no reason why he won’t be a good captain, he’s always loud out on the pitch and he also has respect from other members of the squad due to his continuous work ethic and the general manner of which he carries himself.

He has a tough job on his hands and he will have to make sure that heads in the dressing room do not dip regardless of the points tally that the Owls will start the season on.