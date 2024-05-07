Highlights Barry Bannan emphasizes the need for Sheffield Wednesday to support Danny Rohl and learn from past mistakes for future success.

Rohl's positive impact on the team is evident with the club's survival, urging chairman Chansiri to give him resources for improvement.

Sheffield Wednesday's future looks promising if they maintain Rohl as manager and back him in the upcoming summer transfer market.

Barry Bannan has highlighted the one thing Sheffield Wednesday must do to continue on their current upward trajectory.

The Owls secured safety from relegation to League One on the final day of the Championship season.

A 2-0 win away to Sunderland sealed 20th place in the table, finishing three points clear of the bottom three.

Danny Rohl has received a lot of praise for his work in overseeing their survival, as many had tipped the team for the drop when he was appointed in October.

The Yorkshire outfit had earned just three points from their opening 11 games, but managed to overcome the gap to maintain their place in the second tier.

Barry Bannan urges Sheffield Wednesday to back Danny Rohl

Bannan believes Sheffield Wednesday must learn from their mistakes and better prepare for the start of the next campaign.

He has claimed that backing Rohl as manager will be key to the club continuing in the right direction moving forward.

"We need to learn from our mistakes,” said Bannan, via The Star.

“I've said this about our performances as well. We've had setbacks our whole careers as players, and we learn from that.

“As a club we need to learn from the mistakes we've made in previous seasons and this season.

"We need to hit the ground running now, it's not about doing it six weeks into preseason trying to get people in – we need to get ready now and try and get a head start before we come back for next season.

"But we've got the right man in charge, there’s no better man we could ask for, so as long as you keep him and give him what he wants, I'm sure the club will be on an upward spiral.”

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 38 16 6 16 42.11

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday future

It has been reported that Rohl has held positive talks with the Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri over his future.

It is expected that the 35-year-old will lead the club into the summer transfer market, where the Owls will seek improvements to their first team squad.

The Yorkshire outfit will also have to open talks with players like Bannan, who is out of contract at the end of June.

Wednesday have a number of players with expiring contracts, including the likes of Di’Shon Bernard, Will Vaulks, Josh Windass and Cameron Dawson, among others.

It remains to be seen which of these players has a future with the club, and which have already played their final game for the team.

Sheffield Wednesday must back Rohl

Rohl has transformed this team, and it’s hard to imagine many other realistic appointments that could’ve done what he’s done in the last several months.

On that basis, Chansiri must back him this summer and give him the resources to get the best out of the team.

Wednesday have done extremely well to survive given where they were, but now they can go into the new season on a level playing field with Rohl in charge, instead of being dozens of points behind.

If he can bring in one or two more signings and improve the team, then there’s no reason why the team can’t keep moving forward on their upward trajectory.