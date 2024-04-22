Sheffield Wednesday are close to completing the seemingly impossible, and club captain Barry Bannan sent a powerful message to the club's supporters after their important win on Sunday.

For the first time all season, the Owls are not in the relegation zone. Ever since the first matchweek of the 2023/24 Championship campaign had been completed, Wednesday had been inside the relegation zone. Now, with just two games left to play in the season, they are finally higher than 22nd in the league table.

Their 3-1 win against Blackburn Rovers, who are also fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the second tier, at Ewood Park, lifted them above Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town, who had drawn and lost the day prior, respectively.

Wednesday did get a fair amount of help in securing the three points. Josh Windass' opening goal was a very well taken finish, but, had goalkeeper Aynsely Pears not misjudged his header, which was way outside his box, then the man who scored the goal to get them back to the Championship wouldn't have had an open net to lob the ball into.

The competition's top scorer, Sammie Szmodics, levelled the game not long after though. Within three minutes of the opening goal, the Irish international broke down the right-hand side and finished coolly past James Beadle.

Wednesday restored their lead early in the second half. A swift counter-attack led to Windass being on the ball in a similar position to Szmodics did. Instead of driving towards goal, the 30-year-old played the ball across the box for Marvin Johnson to slot home.

The game was sealed in comical fashion for Danny Röhl's side. The ball was played back to Pears, who was in his net this time, but he swiped at a bobbling ball, which looped back behind him, and the keeper turned the ball into his own net.

Barry Bannan's message to the Sheffield Wednesday fans

Over 7000 supporters of the Owls were behind the goal which saw their team score twice in the second half. Blackburn boss John Eustace said that the travelling fans may have had an effect on the outcome of the game.

Bannan was happy to not only get the three points in front of the loyal supporters, but that he also hit a milestone achievement on the day. The match against Rovers saw him clock his 400th appearance for the club.

The 34-year-old has been with the Owls since the summer of 2015, and the next highest number of games that he has played for another club is 82, for Aston Villa, as per Tranfsermarkt.

The former Scottish international took to Instagram, the day after the match to praise the supporters, and acknowledge his longevity with the team. He said: "400 not out for this amazing club I'm honoured 💙 big 3 points yesterday 2 more finals to come 💪 wow wow wow that following yesterday was mental felt like a home game you guys are amazing thank you 🦉."

Sheffield Wednesday don't have safety wrapped up yet

West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland: those are the two teams that the Owls have left to play in the 23/24 Championship campaign. West Brom are fighting to hold onto their fifth place position, as they look set to take on Southampton in the play-offs, as things stand.

Sunderland had aspirations to be where the Baggies are, but they have slowly slipped down the table. That said, there is plenty of quality in the side that were in the play-offs last season to be able to take care of the Owls.

There are two factors that are in Röhl's favour. Firstly, neither of their upcoming opponents are on good runs. The two sides have two wins across their last 10 games combined. What should also help Wednesday is that their boss isn't getting too excited.

The young German is still aware of the dangerous position that his team find themselves in. He said after the game that they haven't done anything yet, as per the Irish News.

The two teams directly below them - Birmingham and Huddersfield - play each other this weekend. No matter what happens, someone is getting points from that tie. This means that one of the two is going to go ahead of the Owls, unless they pick up points against Albion.

If they lose at Hillsborough on Saturday, it will all come down to their trip to the Stadium of Light on the final day of the season, and their fate will be out of their own hands. That is not a position that Röhl and his players want to be in.