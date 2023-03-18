Sheffield Wednesday's march towards promotion in League One continued last night, albeit with a draw rather than a victory.

The Owls were held to a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough by third tier play-off contenders Bolton Wanderers last night.

Darren Moore's had taken the lead through Lee Gregory's relatively early first half strike, but on the 36 minute mark, Victor Adeboyejo levelled things for Wanderers.

That was to be the last goal of the match, and despite strong calls for a Bolton penalty in the second half, the match ended with both sides taking home a point apiece.

Offering his usual reflection of the match on social media, Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan admitted it wasn't the result he and his teammates wanted, but thanked the fans for their great support once again.

On Instagram, Bannan wrote: "Wanted all 3 but we move🦉 thanks again for the support and see you all Tuesday 💙⚽️."

Sheffield Wednesday next face Barnsley in League One action on Tuesday night.

Kick-off at Oakwell is scheduled for 8PM UK time for the clash.

The Verdict

Don't get me wrong, there will obviously be some disappointment that they didn't win the match last night.

But Sheffield Wednesday are in a great position moving forwards and with a game coming up against Barnsley on Tuesday, the Owls must move on.

Bolton are not a bad side after all, and the Owls remain top with a decent buffer and a game in hand.

It perhaps speaks to the high standards that Sheffield Wednesday have set this season that a draw felt like a disappointing result last night.