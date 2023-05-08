With Derby County sitting inside the top six heading into League One's final day on Saturday afternoon, the Rams knew three points kept their fate in their own hands.

Indeed, a win at Hillsborough over Sheffield Wednesday and the Rams would get the opportunity to compete for an instant return to the Championship.

Unfortunately for Derby, though, that was not the outcome of Saturday's clash, with Sheffield Wednesday instead taking the three points thanks to a penalty on the brink of half time, and a subsequent red card to Rams defender Curtis Davies.

Where did Derby finish in League One?

With the defeat, Derby were relying on the teams below them to drop points, too, but that was not to be the case.

Indeed, Peterborough United, despite facing a tricky tie away at Barnsley, made no mistakes, winning 2-0 and earning themselves sixth spot.

As a result of their win, Derby were pushed down to seventh and outside of the play-offs.

Barry Bannan's classy message to Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

It was a tough day for all involved with Derby, none more so than Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, one can imagine, who joined the Rams on a free transfer last summer after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

Indeed, he shared his disappointment on Instagram, posting the following message after the match: "To our rams we're sorry we couldn't get it across the line for you, you're support has been unreal all season long, iv genuinely found a place I can call home and love being apart of this club!"

"Let's see what next season has in store for us! See you then."

As classy as ever, Mendez-Laing's former Sheffield Wednesday teammate, who was a part of the Owls side to deny Derby yesterday, commented: "Keep going bro 🙌."

What happens now for Derby County?

It is simply a case of going again for the Rams next season after missing out on the play-offs this time around.

Last summer, Paul Warne was obviously not in charge, though, and heading into this transfer window, you feel that the Rams boss will have a real chance to put his stamp on the playing squad.

Of course, he did have the January transfer window, but, as we know, business in the winter window, particularly in terms of free transfers, is very limited.

Indeed, let's see what Derby can do in the transfer market and how they look come the start of the 2023/24 campaign in a few months' time.