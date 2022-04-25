Barry Bannan reveals what Sheffield Wednesday “need” to do ahead of crucial run-in

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has admitted that his side should now be aiming to secure six points from their remaining two league fixtures after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.

The Owls entered this fixture with the outside chance of forcing their way into contention for a top-two finish in League One as they were only four points adrift of Rotherham United.

However, as a result of wins for the Millers on Saturday, Wednesday’s automatic promotion hopes were dashed as they can no longer catch Paul Warne’s side.

As a result of their inability to secure a positive result in their showdown with Wycombe, the Owls now have work to do in terms of securing a place in the play-offs as they are seventh in the third-tier standings.

Wednesday will move back into the top-six ahead of their showdown with Portsmouth at Hillsborough this weekend if they avoid defeat to Fleetwood Town tomorrow.

Ahead of his side’s upcoming clashes with these two aforementioned sides, Bannan has insisted that the club should be looking to claim victory in both of these fixtures.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the Owls captain said: “Obviously automatics are out of the way now which is a big blow but we’ve got to recover now.

“We’ve got a massive game now on Tuesday and we know if we can win that, we go into Saturday with our fans behind us knowing that if we win that we’re in the play-offs.”

Bannan later added: “We’ve bounced back a few times this season from a bad result to go on a good run so these next two games are massive.

“We need to get six points.

“If we get six points, we’re in the play-offs with it all to play for.

“The loss against Wycombe is a big blow because we were still going for automatics but that’s gone out the window.

“If we can go and get the six points, we’re in the play-offs.”

The Verdict

Whereas it certainly won’t be easy for Wednesday to secure back-to-back wins against Fleetwood and Portsmouth, they are able to call upon the services of some players who have demonstrated this season that they are capable of thriving in the third-tier.

Bannan’s outstanding performances for the Owls resulted in him being named in the League One Team of the Season yesterday.

Having provided an incredibly impressive total of 21 direct goal contributions at this level during the current term, the 32-year-old will be keen to add to this tally tomorrow night.

If all of Wednesday’s players are able to step up to the mark at Highbury Stadium, they may prove to be too strong for a Fleetwood side who are currently fighting for survival in the third-tier.